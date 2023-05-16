‘Have legitimacy to serve the mission in India’: Afghan envoy on Taliban appointing CDA

Afghan ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims of Taliban appointing the Charge d'Affaires to replace him as the envoy in India and said that he was being appointed by a legitimately elected government and has the legitimacy to serve in India. Afghan ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay. (File)

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "We categorically rejected the claims from the Taliban that they have appointed the Charge d'Affaires at the mission in India. I represent a republic or a government which no longer exists, but I was appointed by a legitimately elected government. I do have that legitimacy serving in this mission".

Claiming of being Afghanistan's legitimate representative and an accredited diplomat in India, he said that he has shared his concerns with the Indian government and look forward to their response over the matter.

The Afghanistan embassy in India on Monday said there is no change in its leadership following the claims that the Taliban have appointed a charge d'affaires to head the mission replacing incumbent Mamundzay.

Mamundzay was appointed by the Afghanistan's then Ashraf Ghani government and has been working as the envoy even after the Taliban acceded Afghanistan in August 2021.

"There has been an individual working at the embassy who defected to the Taliban and pledged allegiance to the Taliban. This incident has been weighing on since the last three weeks while I was travelling outside India and as soon as I get to know, I returned back to the mission", the Afghan envoy told ANI.

Mamundzay also alleged that Taliban carries out such acts to make wider contacts within the international community. "Taliban carries no legitimacy. No government has recognised their regime. The motive behind taking over the mission in such a way is to increase their contacts with the wider international community", he said.

"Taliban feel internationally alienated and isolated from the world. They need to form an inclusive government and begin to respect the rule of law, extend the required services and liberty to the people, especially women", he added.

India has not recognised the Taliban rule yet and has been urging for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

