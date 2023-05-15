Afghanistan embassy rejects reports of Taliban appointing new Charge d'Affaires in Delhi

The Afghanistan embassy in India on Monday rejected media reports claiming that the Taliban has appointed a new point man in New Delhi, alleging misinformation and unsubstantiated campaign against officials of the mission by the Taliban official said to have been named as 'chargé d'affaires'. Farid Mamumdzay, the Afghan ambassador to India, appreciated New Delhi's support to the interests of the people of Afghanistan and its position on the Taliban regime. The Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.(AP)

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan categorically rejects the claims from an individual claiming to have taken charge of the mission in New Delhi at the behest of the Taliban,” Mamumdzay said in a statement.

“The Embassy appreciates the consistent position of the Indian government for supporting the interests of the Afghan people, while at the same time not recognizing the Taliban regime in Kabul, as it has been the case with democratic governments around the world,” he added.

Several media reports have claimed that the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan has appointed its current trade counsellor Qadir Shah as Charge D’ Affaires (Acting Ambassador) in India. Tolo News tweeted a copy of an unsigned letter from “Afghans refugees based in India” that named three diplomats, including Mamumdzay, accusing them of “corruption” related to some rent agreement with an Indian company.

“The individual who claims to have been named “chargé d'affaires” by the Taliban has been responsible for spreading misinformation and running a baseless and unsubstantiated campaign against officials of the mission, including totally fabricated allegations of corruption based on an unsigned letter,” the ambassador said.

He asserted that the mission is committed to protecting the “genuine interests of the Afghan nationals, especially in these trying times and has worked closely with the Indian authorities on humanitarian efforts, including the supply of covid-19 vaccines, medicines and food supplies.”

“The Embassy also wishes to inform Afghan nationals that the mission continues functioning as normal and working for their interests in India,” Mamumdzay added.

