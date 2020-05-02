e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / African swine fever detected in pigs in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

African swine fever detected in pigs in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

Over 2000 pigs have died recently in 6 Assam districts.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 19:36 IST
Utpal Parashar| Edited by: Sabir Hussain
Utpal Parashar| Edited by: Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Following deaths of nearly 2,000 pigs in 6 districts of Assam last week, 17 samples were sent to the Bhopal institute for tests. Similarly 62 samples were sent from two districts in Arunachal Pradesh.
Following deaths of nearly 2,000 pigs in 6 districts of Assam last week, 17 samples were sent to the Bhopal institute for tests. Similarly 62 samples were sent from two districts in Arunachal Pradesh.(Abhinav Saha/HT file photo. Representative image )
         

Amid the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are faced with a new problem as African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected in pigs in both the states.

Samples from the two states sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal have tested positive for ASF virus, the institute said.

Following deaths of nearly 2,000 pigs in 6 districts of Assam last week, 17 samples were sent to the Bhopal institute for tests. Similarly 62 samples were sent from two districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

“All 17 tissue samples from Assam were positive for ASFV genome by real time PCR and nucleotide sequencing analysis. Eleven out of 62 samples from Arunachal Pradesh were positive for ASFV genome,” according to the NIHSAD test results.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, ASF is a severe viral disease affecting both domestic and wild pigs. It can spread by live or dead pigs and pork. The disease does not transmit from animals to humans.

Transmission can also occur via contaminated feed and objects such as shoes, clothes, vehicles, knives and other equipment, says World Organisation for Animal Health. Unlike Classical Swine Fever (CSF), there is no vaccine for ASF.

“We were providing vaccine for CSF, but we have stopped giving that vaccine in those districts where ASF has now been detected. There is no vaccine or medicines available for ASF. The disease doesn’t get transmitted to humans,” Assam agriculture Atul Bora said on Saturday.

Bora said that there is no possibility of getting infected by ASF due to consumption of pork and pork products. He said that the state government would take measures to ensure that the disease doesn’t spread to other areas.

Assam had earlier banned the sale of pigs and pork in the six affected districts where many pigs had died recently.

“ASF, which is epizootic (epidemic) has reached northeast India. We need to be extra vigilant and follow bio-security,” said Manoj Kumar Basumatary, president of North East Progressive Pig Farmers Association (NEPPFA).

tags
top news
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper