After 2 Israeli staffers killed in DC, India may seek more security for diplomats

NEW DELHI: India is expected to ask US authorities to boost security for its diplomats and embassy in Washington DC in the wake of the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in the US capital, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. External affairs minister S Jaishankar has condemned the killing of the Israeli diplomats in Washington DC in a social media post (Facebook/IndiaInUSA)

The matter has gained urgency as an all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is set to visit Washington in the first week of June, and Khalistani separatists have levelled threats against the team, the people said.

“The security of our diplomats is a sensitive matter. We are having a close look at the issue after what happened to the two Israeli embassy officials,” one of the people said.

The all-party delegation is going to the US as part of New Delhi’s global outreach to highlight its new approach towards terrorism sponsored by Pakistan and to explain the rationale behind Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Islamabad.

Israeli embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were shot dead by a man outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC on Wednesday evening, according to police. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, shouted “Free, free Palestine” after he was arrested.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar condemned the killing of the Israeli diplomats in a social media post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and colleagues. The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” he said.

Asked about the killings at a weekly media briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “This is deeply shocking. We condemn the attack...Those responsible for this heinous act must be brought to justice. Safety and security of diplomatic staff is paramount.”