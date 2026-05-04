After 2021 setback, P. C. George seeks fresh mandate from Poonjar in 2026 Assembly elections

P. C. George is a senior politician from Kerala and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with a long-standing presence in state politics. A seven-time MLA from the Poonjar constituency, he has spent over three decades in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Over the years, George has been associated with various Kerala Congress factions before founding his own party, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), which later merged with the BJP in 2024. NDA candidate for Poonjar constituency PC George cast his vote at the booth during the Kerala Assembly election in Kottayam on Thursday. (@BJP4Keralam)

George is contesting from the Poonjar constituency in the 2026 Kerala Assembly election, competing against incumbent MLA Sebastian Kulathunkal and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Saji Joseph.

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Background Plathottathil Chacko George was born on 28 August 1951 in Aruvithura in Kerala’s Kottayam district to Chackochan and Mariamma. He completed his pre-degree from St. George’s College, Aruvithura, and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Sacred Heart College, Thevara, Kochi. George began his political journey in the 1970s through student activism, holding key positions in the Kerala Students’ Congress. He entered electoral politics in 1980, winning from the Poonjar constituency as a Kerala Congress (Joseph) candidate, marking his debut in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

What Happened in Previous Elections? P. C. George has had a long and dominant electoral presence in the Poonjar constituency, winning the seat seven times in 1980, 1982, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2016, and serving in the Kerala Legislative Assembly for over three decades.

However, in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, he faced a setback, losing the seat for the first time since 1987. Contesting under his own party, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), he secured 41,851 votes but was defeated by Kerala Congress (M)’s Sebastian Kulathunkal by a margin of 16,817 votes. Following the defeat, George merged his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024, aligning with the NDA. This move is seen as an attempt to regain political ground and consolidate support among key voter groups in the constituency.