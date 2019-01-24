After 24 hours of losing contact, navy relocates body in Meghalaya mine

Rescuers managed to relocate the body of a miner in the rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills District on Wednesday, 24 hours after it slipped from the grip of the Indian Navy’s underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

An official involved in the rescue, who did not want to be named, said the body was relocated late in the evening on Wednesday. Another official familiar with development also confirmed that the body “has been relocated and in the process to pull it out continues.”

The body disengaged from the ROV after it was pulled from the rat hole to the main shaft of the mine on Tuesday.

“The Indian Navy today (Wednesday) resumed their work with the ROV inside the main shaft to locate the remains that slipped from the jaw of ROV yesterday (Tuesday) while trying to pull it upwards,” R Susngi, the spokesperson of the East Jaintia Hills district administration, said earlier on Wednesday as the navy ROV searched for the body.

At least 15 miners were trapped in the illegal rat-hole mine in Khloo Ryngksan of East Jaintia Hills district, when it was flooded on December 13.

“Due to the presence of pipes, cables, debris, their efforts to locate have not been successful,” Susngi said elaborating the difficulties in tracing the body.

Officials involved in the rescue operation said they believed the body would float in the water in the main shaft. Instead, it went to the bottom.

The main shaft has around 170 feet of water which has not receded despite attempts to pump it out.

The body which was spotted by the ROV in one of the rat holes on January 16, was in a highly decomposed state and authorities had sought the help of family members of the missing miners to identify the victim. Parts of the body started disintegrating as the ROV tried to pull it out, officials had said earlier.

The Meghalaya government informed the Supreme Court on Monday that the operations at the rat-hole coal mine to look for survivors will continue. It also indicated that the workers trapped in the mine for more than a month may have died.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 09:32 IST