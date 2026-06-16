After slapgate in Jaipur, Cockroach Janta Party to protest in Nagpur today

The Cockroach Janta Party has planned a protest at the Constitution Square in Maharashtra's Nagpur at 4 pm on Tuesday despite the brief disruption to their movement during the June 15 rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke scheduled to hold a protest in Nagpur at 4PM on Tuesday (June 16) following 'slapgate' in Jaipur(PTI)

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Undeterred by a few miscreants who slapped party founder Abhijeet Dipke multiple times on Monday as he was on the way to the protest site, he said CJP would continue its fight for education and the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for recent systemic lapses.

Dipke announced the protest on his social media handle following Jaipur's rally. “Next stop Nagpur! See you all tomorrow at 4 PM,” Dipke wrote.

Next stop Nagpur!



See you all tomorrow at 4 PM https://t.co/3bsVCXCAQX — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 15, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Dipke urged aggrieved students and residents of Nagpur to join the movement and collectively demand Pradhan's resignation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipke urged aggrieved students and residents of Nagpur to join the movement and collectively demand Pradhan's resignation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read I CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times, beaten before addressing crowd in Jaipur | VIDEO Nagpur tightens security {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times, beaten before addressing crowd in Jaipur | VIDEO Nagpur tightens security {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the assault on Dipke in Jaipur, multiple CJP members called for stricter security measures and cited police lapses as reasons for the incident. In light of these remarks, city law enforcement has taken considerable steps to ensure the right to protest is implemented peacefully without and untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the assault on Dipke in Jaipur, multiple CJP members called for stricter security measures and cited police lapses as reasons for the incident. In light of these remarks, city law enforcement has taken considerable steps to ensure the right to protest is implemented peacefully without and untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Elaborate arrangements have been made at Samvidhan Chowk ahead of the protest which is expected to receive more than 2,000 youth from the main city and several districts of Vidarbha. Dipke was scheduled to arrive in the city earlier in the day followed by addressing a press conference at 12 noon, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elaborate arrangements have been made at Samvidhan Chowk ahead of the protest which is expected to receive more than 2,000 youth from the main city and several districts of Vidarbha. Dipke was scheduled to arrive in the city earlier in the day followed by addressing a press conference at 12 noon, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Security including four DCPs, three ACPs, 18 police inspectors, 45 APIs, and sub-inspectors, 470 male, and 170 female police personnel has been deployed around the area along with two Riot Control Platoons (RCPs) units kept on standby for precautionary measures.

Also Read I ‘BJP ke gunde’: CJP reveals photos of men accused of attacking Abhijeet Dipke

"We have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that the protest is conducted peacefully. Adequate police personnel will be deployed at Samvidhan Chowk and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order," a senior officer told PTI.

“Everyone has the right to protest peacefully. However, any attempt to violate the law, create unrest, or disturb public peace will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against anyone found breaking the law.”

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Traffic diversions have been introduced on several important roads including Samvidhan Chowk, Variety Chowk, Zero Mile, and Sitabuldi. Additionally, motorists have been advised to use alternate routes in favour of police cooperation.

Slapgate in Jaipur

Security concerns increased following an incident in Jaipur's protest on Monday when Dipke was slapped repeatedly by a few individuals in the crowd as he was being carried by two supporters on their shoulders.

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Party workers condemned the incident in strong words, with Dipke hinting at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha's (RSS) involvement. "There were some people belonging to RSS, and there is nothing new in it," he said, as previously reported by HT.

CJP's state spokesperson, Abhishek Jain Bittu, indicated possible police involvement in the incident due to their failure to curb and respond adequately. Neelam Kranti, a protest participant pointed out lack of support from cops despite calling out for help.

CJP spokesperson, Saurav Das, also connected the perpetrators to the BJP in a separate social media post.

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Also Read I Abhijeet Dipke alleges RSS links behind attack on him in Jaipur protest of CJP

Despite the severity of the incident, Dipke urged supporters to remain focused on their goal which is the resignation of Dharmedra Pradhan and large-scale education reform in the country.

“The goons responsible for the cowardly attack on Abhijeet Dipke have a political connection with BJP-RSS,” he wrote.

“The attack deserves unequivocal condemnation. We are peace-loving citizens asserting our constitutional right to dissent and seek accountability. Violence and intimidation cannot silence legitimate demands.”

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Two youths have now been detained by the police in this incident.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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