e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow

Police had imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Aarey, restricting movements and gathering of groups, on Saturday, which was extended on Sunday as well.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A student delegation showing a copy of the letter to TV reporters which they submitted in Supreme Court to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to request him to take cognizance in Aarey Forest issue for stay in Tree axing undertaken by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai along with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Mumbai Police.
A student delegation showing a copy of the letter to TV reporters which they submitted in Supreme Court to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to request him to take cognizance in Aarey Forest issue for stay in Tree axing undertaken by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai along with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Mumbai Police.(Burhaan Kinu/ HT Photo)
         

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu congisance of Mumbai’s Aarey tree felling case on Sunday after a delegation of students led by a Delhi law student wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking his intervention to put a halt to the cutting of trees by municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai for construction of a car shed for a metro station in Aarey area of the metropolitan city.

Large protests by locals and environmentalists have taken place in the last three days since the Bombay High Court refused to stay the civic body’s order for chopping of thousands of trees for the project.

Police had imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Aarey, restricting movements and gathering of groups, on Saturday, which was extended on Sunday as well.

“As we write this letter to you the Mumbai Authorities continue to kill the lungs of Mumbai, that is, Aarey Forest, by clearing of trees near Mithi river bank and according to news reports 1,500 trees have already been cleared by the authorities,” ANI quoted excerpt from the letter to Chief Justice Gogoi by Rishav Ranjan, a law student of Lloyd Law College, Greater Noida.

The Supreme Court issued a notice late on Sunday to announce forming of a special bench to hear the matter at 10 am on Monday, October 7. The case has been registered as a public interest litigation.

On Saturday, Bombay High Court refused to entertain urgent hearing in the matter. Justice SC Dharmadhikar refused urgent mentioning in the case and asked the petitioners to approach Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, said an agency report.

Following which the protest ensued in which 38 people were arrested out of which 29 were produced before the Borivali Court, which sent them to judicial custody.

“Not only this, but our friends are put in jail who were peacefully organising a vigil against the acts of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) at the site. They aren’t able to talk to their parents and relatives,” reads the representation, quoted by ANI.

“We want the Supreme Court should immediately give orders to stop the axing of the tress so that at least some tress out of more than 2,700 could be saved,” said Ranjan.

Rajnan’s letter further claimed that the proposed car shed will occupy 33-hectare land at Aarey which located on the bank of the Mithi river of many tributaries and channels flowing to it. Barren banks of the river could result in flooding of Mumbai, the letter claimed.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 20:34 IST

tags
top news
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 20:42 IST
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 17:57 IST
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Oct 06, 2019 19:52 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
Oct 06, 2019 19:18 IST
‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists’: Kaif slams Imran Khan
‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists’: Kaif slams Imran Khan
Oct 06, 2019 19:07 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News