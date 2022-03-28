After Amit Shah's 'good news' in Chandigarh, AAP's Sisodia says: 'BJP scared'

In his first visit to Punjab since the state election result, home minister Amit Shah was in Chandigarh on Sunday when he made a big announcement - the government employees in the union territory will be able to get the benefits that central employees enjoy. The central services rules will now be applicable on the UT administration employees with the government's latest move. "I want to give a good news to employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be aligned to that of the central civil services. You (employees) are going to benefit in a big way," Shah said at an event.

"The long-pending demand has now been fulfilled by PM (Narendra) Modi," he added. The women employees will now get childcare leave of two years instead of one year currently, he said. Also, the retirement age of employees in the union territory will increase from 58 to 60 years with the decision. Nearly 16,000 government employees in the union administration are currently working under the Punjab service rules.

“The rules will be applicable only on regular employees of the administration and not on deputation to the city from other states like Punjab and Haryana,” clarified UT adviser Dharam Pal.

But the announcement evoked sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party. "From 2017 to 2022 Congress ruled Punjab. Amit Shah didn't take away Chandigarh powers then. As soon as AAP formed Govt in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh's services. BJP is scared of AAP rising footprint," AAP's Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi's deputy chief minister, wrote in a tweet.

Punjab is the second state where the AAP formed a government after Delhi as it claimed a landslide win with 92 of 117 assembly seats. The AAP and the BJP have often sparred over various issues in the national capital where some major decisions can be taken by the central government.

Last week, the state's new chief minister Bhagwant Mann had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah's major announcement was also met with a sharp reaction from the Akali Dal, which has ruled the state earlier. "MOH's (Ministry of Home Affairs) decision to impose central government rules on employees of Chandigarh is in violation of the spirit of the Punjab Reorg (Reorganisation) Act and must be reconsidered," Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema wrote on Twitter.

"This means denial of right of Capital to Punjab for ever. After changes in the BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) rules, this is another big blow to the rights of Punjab," he said.

Last year, another centre's move that had sparked a controversy in the state was the extension of the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force along the border.

