At HTLS 2023, PM Modi on what has changed in J-K: ‘After Article 370 abrogation…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed his government's move to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and since then, terrorism is ending, while tourism is rising in the Union territory. “After Article 370's nullification, terrorism is ending and tourism is rising in Jammu and Kashmir,” Modi said in the closing address of the 21st edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A lot of fear-mongering used to be done about the impact of Article 370 removal but his government opened the doors to development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir by removing it. Terrorism is ending there and tourism rising,” Modi said, underlining that his government has committed to the region reaching new heights of development.

Modi also spoke on the evolution of the HT Leadership Summit's themes from "Reshaping India" in 2014 to 'Conversation for a Better Tomorrow' in 2019, and now ‘Beyond Barriers’ in 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | PM Modi at HTLS: 'Poverty can't be fought with slogans, but solutions'

Modi interpreted this as a message that the public will support political representatives after breaking all barriers. He sees it as the foundation for a brighter India. “The summit's theme in 2014 was reshaping India, it means HT Group knew India would be reshaped. In 2019, HT Summit's theme was Conversation for a Better Tomorrow,” he said.

“Now in 2023, when the country is discussing the next year's Lok Sabha elections, your theme is Beyond Barriers. As I am a political representative, I see a message in it. You have clearly indicated that the public will support us after breaking all barriers,” the PM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For a long time, we had to face several barriers. Attacks and colonialism tied us in barriers. The independence movement had broken several barriers. After the Independence, it was hoped the momentum would be carried on, but this didn't happen. We couldn't grow to our potential,” Modi said at the summit.

Modi also said India is breaking barriers to reach new heights – be it in start-up, mobile manufacturing and digital transactions.

The prime minister also touched upon a host of development measures taken by his government to highlight the changes, asserting that India's growing middle class and reducing poverty will become the foundation for a massive economic cycle.

The country has risen to become fifth largest economy in the world and will occupy the third position in our third term, he asserted. Citing data, Modi said the number of those filing income tax returns has almost doubled in 2023 to 7.5 crore in 10 years while the mean income has risen by up to ₹13 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The length of highways being built daily has risen to 30 km from 12 km while the number of operational airports has more than doubled to almost 150 from 70. Over 40,000 km rail track has been doubled by his government against only 20,000 km done till 2014, he said. Such a sea change has taken place, Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON