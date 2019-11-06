e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

After Assam bypoll rout, Cong MLAs ask Sonia Gandhi to change their leader

A dozen Congress MLAs have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking the removal of leader of opposition in the state assembly. There is also speculation that state unit president could be replaced as well.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:58 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Twelve Congress MLAs in Assam have complained to party president Sonia Gandhi that leader of the opposition in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia is ineffective.
Twelve Congress MLAs in Assam have complained to party president Sonia Gandhi that leader of the opposition in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia is ineffective.(ANI)
         

Less than three weeks after a poor show in last month’s Assembly bye-elections, a dozen MLAs of the opposition Congress in Assam have sought a change in leadership.

On Tuesday, 12 Congress MLAs wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi asking her to change the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia.

The move came a day after former chief minister Tarun Gogoi met Gandhi in New Delhi leading to speculations that the party’s state unit president Ripun Bora could also be replaced.

In the bye-elections to the four assembly seats in the state last month, the Congress failed to win any and even lost the Jania seat, which it held earlier to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The ruling BJP retained the other three seats.

The Congress now has 24 lawmakers in the 126 member House against the BJP’s 61.

In their letter to Gandhi, the MLAs blamed Saikia for failing to make “scathing attack” on the ruling party during assembly sessions and sought his removal so that the party fares well in the 2021 assembly polls.

“Our CLP leader Debabrata Saikia is neither vocal nor does he remain alert in the assembly. He is timid and his voice is hardly heard. Consequently, we have missed many vital issues in the assembly,” the letter stated.

“We still have two years till the 2021 assembly elections, and we should be very serious and play a very effective role in the House from now on to corner the government,” it added.

The MLAs requested Gandhi that in the interest of the party Saikia should be immediately replaced and a vocal and effective leader with years of legislative experience given the responsibility.

Saikia refuted allegations of being ineffective and told reporters that it is for the party’s national leadership to take a call on the letter submitted by the MLAs.

On the other hand, Gogoi refuted media reports and said that his meeting with Gandhi had nothing to do with change in leadership of the party’s state unit.

“Those reports are baseless. We had a range of discussion was on contemporary national and state specific issues and the issue of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief didn’t come up,” he said.

tags
top news
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News