After battle with Bengal, Odisha submits documents for GI tag to ‘Odishara Rasagola’

The Odisha government has submitted the required documents for getting the Geographical Indication (GI) status to ‘Odishara Rasagola’, MSME Minister Prafulla Samal said on Friday.

Replying to a written question, the Minister told the Assembly that they have complied with 14-point checklist sought from the office of the Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai.

The Minister said all required documents have been submitted on August 17.

Notably, the Geographical Indications Registry, in the last week of June, had sought detailed information on 14 questions including submission of documentary proof that substantiates the origin of Odishara Rasagola in the state.

The Odisha Small Industries Corporation of state government had applied for the GI tag for ‘Odishara Rasagola’ in February.

The state moved the GI Registry for its own version of the popular sweet after West Bengal was awarded the GI tag for its own variant ‘Banglara Rasagulla’ in November,2017.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 16:19 IST