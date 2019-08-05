e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 05, 2019

After Centre’s J&K decision Gorkhaland demand grows

The faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) led by fugitive leader Bimal Gurung, and the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), which are allies of the BJP, have hailed Monday’s development as a “very brave decision”.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:55 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the debate over Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill at Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the debate over Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill at Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government’s move to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories has prompted Gorkha outfits in West Bengal’s Darjeeling hills to seek a similar solution to their long-standing demand for a separate state they want to call Gorkhaland.

Article 370 revoked I Analysis I How Modi, Shah and Doval orchestrated move

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, aimed at bifurcating the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) led by fugitive leader Bimal Gurung, and the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), which are allies of the BJP, have hailed Monday’s development as a “very brave decision” and demanded the Centre’s intervention in the Gorkhaland issue as well.Darjeeling has intermittently witnessed agitations and bloodshed since the 1980s over the Gorkhas’ demand for a separate state.

The other faction of the GJM, led by Binay Tamang has however accused the Centre of working against the will of people and political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 23:48 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Jammu & Kashmir Live UpdatesIrfan PathanArticle 370 and Article 35AAnupam KherMumbai Rains ImpactAmit Shah
    don't miss