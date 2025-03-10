After citizenship snub, Lalit Modi shares photo from 'beautiful country' Vanuatu

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Kumar Modi on Monday took to social media to share pictures of him from Vanuatu, after the island nation's prime minister Jotham Napat directed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to him. Lalit Modi filed an application with the Indian high commission in London to surrender his Indian passport

“Vanuatu a beautiful country. You must put on your bucket list. Away from all the pollution and noise. Truly heavenly country,” Modi posted on X.

On March 7, Modi filed an application with the Indian high commission in London to surrender his Indian passport.

He is known to have acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Island nation. He left India in 2010 and is said to have been living in London.

An official media statement by the Republic of Vanuatu stated, “I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Lalit Modi following recent revelations in international media."

"While all standard background checks, including Interpol screenings, conducted during his application showed no criminal convictions, I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities' requests to issue an alert notice on Lalit Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence," PTI quoted the statement as saying.



Lalit Modi accused of money laundering



Lalit Modi, who previously served as the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is accused of bid-rigging, money laundering, and violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). He left India in 2010 while under investigation for financial misconduct, including unauthorized fund transfers.

If Modi's request for cancellation of the Indian passport is accepted, then he may become an illegal alien in the UK as Vanuatu is also revoking his citizenship.

On March 8, Lalit Modi wrote on X, “No court of law in India has a case pending against me personally. It's only media fiction. Fifteen years have gone. But they keep saying we are going after me - more than welcome to.”

“But first file an application for any wrongdoing, instead of just imagining that I have been charged with something wrong.... This is called fake news.... Only thing that I have done single handedly is create a global loved product called IPL which you lap it up like there is no tomorrow,” he added.