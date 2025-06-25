After English, Shashi Tharoor masters French oration at meeting in Moscow over Pakistan | Watch

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, known for his English oratory skills, has now garnered appreciation for speaking French to slam Russia over Pakistan's inclusion in an anti-terrorism summit. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met with Russian Liberal Democratic Party chair Leonid Slutsky (R) in Moscow. (X/@RT_India_news)

During a meeting with Russian Liberal Democratic Party chair Leonid Slutsky in Moscow, Tharoor fluently spoke in French to convey that Pakistan's provision of a 'safe haven' to terrorists cannot be ignored.

As Slutsky spoke at the meeting in French, Tharoor also responded in the same language. The video of this interaction has also gone viral on social media, garnering much appreciation for the Congress MP.

Slutsky told Tharoor that Russia has planned a conference with the Presidents of six parliaments - Turkey, Iran, Russia, India, Pakistan, and China, saying that the theme of the conference will be "fight against terrorism".

Russia has previously organised such a conference six times, Slutsky said. He said that place and time for the meeting is yet to be decided.

Slutsky clarified to Tharoor that he believes that the conference will take place early next year.

"If we want not just an exchange of views but real action in curbing terrorism in the territory, we need to be as stern as possible in discussing such an agenda," Slutsky added.

Tharoor was quick to clarify, in French, that "there is a country that unfortunately provides a safe haven for these terrorist groups. They have their headquarters. They train terrorists in their country. They fund them, arm them, and send these people to other countries."

"So, it's hard for us to ignore the fact that they do have patronage in Pakistan..." Tharoor added.

Shashi Tharoor has been vocal in expressing his views about Pakistan's terror links, with the Congress MP taking India's stance to foreign countries while leading an Indian delegation as part of the Operation Sindoor global outreach programme.

Following the meeting with Slutsky, Tharoor posted on X, "Good to renew my acquaintance with my Russian counterpart, Mr Slutsky, who had visited Parliament in New Delhi a few months ago with a Russian delegation. We exchanged views on regional peace, #OperationSindoor and possible avenues of future parliamentary cooperation."