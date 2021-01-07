e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After four days, flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

After four days, flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

However, Srinagar-Jammu national highway still remains closed due to landslides and heavy snowfall

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 10:19 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
An aerial view of snow-covered roads at Lal Chowk after fresh snowfall in Srinagar.
An aerial view of snow-covered roads at Lal Chowk after fresh snowfall in Srinagar.(File photo)
         

Flight operations at the Srinagar airport resumed on Thursday morning. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway is still closed due to landslides and heavy snowfall.

Kashmir had been cut off from the rest of the country for the past four days. “We are happy to have restored and resumed flight operation just after heavy snowfall and bad weather condition without leaving any stone related to safety parameters for aircraft operation. We welcome our esteemed passengers again.@Aaisnrairport @aaiRedNR@AAI_Official,” tweeted the official handle of Srinagar airport.

“As temperature is below freezing point it is advisable to keep your self warm and fit .In terminal building Srinagar airport, comfortable temperature maintained and look after by our electrical team.We are at your service@Aaisnrairport@AAI_Official @aaiRedNR.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department director said that after passing of the Western Disturbance, foggy morning is normally observed in Kashmir Valley because of moisture and a clear sky. “Visibility will definitely improve with the rise of temperature.”

Officials said they have restored links between districts despite facing difficulties.“At some places in southern Kashmir, more than four feet of snow has accumulated,” said a senior official.

He said at many places the snow machines have failed. “Our control rooms are functioning as from four days the snow has been going in Kashmir.”

Locals have complained that snow hasnt been cleared from the roads at several. “The administration is only visible on the social media and on ground people are facing lot of problems,” said Faheem Ahmad a city resident.

tags
top news
Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media
Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media
Centre issues advisory to check spread of bird flu: Here’s all you need to know about the outbreak
Centre issues advisory to check spread of bird flu: Here’s all you need to know about the outbreak
4 dead, explosive devices seized: All you need to know about US Capitol chaos
4 dead, explosive devices seized: All you need to know about US Capitol chaos
India reports under 300 new Covid-19 deaths for nearly 2 weeks
India reports under 300 new Covid-19 deaths for nearly 2 weeks
LIVE: 4 dead, 52 arrested after Trump supporters storm US Capitol
LIVE: 4 dead, 52 arrested after Trump supporters storm US Capitol
Twitter, Facebook and Instagram muzzle Trump amid US Capitol violence
Twitter, Facebook and Instagram muzzle Trump amid US Capitol violence
3rd Test live: Pant fumbles again, Pucovski bats on
3rd Test live: Pant fumbles again, Pucovski bats on
‘India will continue to support Africa’: Foreign Secretary Shringla at UNSC
‘India will continue to support Africa’: Foreign Secretary Shringla at UNSC
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In