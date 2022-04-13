After fresh clashes in Odisha town, internet suspension extended till tomorrow

A day after a clash between two religious communities in the mining town of Joda in Odisha’s Keonjhar district left nearly a dozen people injured; a fresh clash occurred late on Tuesday night in Joda town forcing the police to clamp an Internet shutdown till Thursday.

According to the police, two groups pelted stones at each other on Joda-Baneikala road in which vehicles of the police and fire services were also vandalised. After the incident, a road blockade was staged at Saheed Nagar Chhak in the area.

Barbil sub divisional police officer Himansu Behera said in order to avoid any further such incident, as many as 16 platoons of police force have been deployed across the town. Imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC continues in the town, while all educational institutions and shops have been shut. The restriction will remain in force at least till 10 am of April 14.

On Monday, clashes between two communities began in Joda town when 4-5 Bajarang Dal activists led by the Joda block president of Bajrang Dal was passing through Baneikela Market. Some members of a minority community allegedly obstructed them and tore their flag. As clashes broke out, 10-12 people from both sides were injured leading to promulgation of prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC.

On Ram Navami on Sunday, a group of Bajrang Dal workers wanted to take out an akhada procession carrying flags to a Shiva temple in the town that was denied permission by the authorities. However, on Monday, police allowed only 4-5 people to take the flags to the Shiva temple.

“When the group began to move to the Hanuman temple carrying flags, locals from another community stopped them from entering the area, which triggered tension in the town,” said a police official.