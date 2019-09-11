After J&K locals get threats, police arrest eight people

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:36 IST

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said they have arrested eight people from Sopore town for allegedly threatening and intimidating people by putting up posters at the behest of militants.

In a statement, the police said the posters warned people of consequences if they did not observe a complete shutdown. It cited an initial probe and added Ajaz Mir, Umar Mir, Tauseef Najar, Imtiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Lateef, Danish Habib, and Showkat Ahmad Mir prepared the threatening posters and circulated them.

The statement said they did so at the behest of three militants Sajjad Mir, Mudasir Pandith and Asif Maqbool Bhat.

“The active militants, who were part of this conspiracy, have instructed the individuals to publish threatening posters. Police have recovered the computers and other accessories which were used for drafting and publishing the posters. Police are also investigating the complicity of these terrorists in the killing of civilians in the area. The investigation is going on.’’

A three-year-old was among four people injured in Sopore on Friday when suspected militants barged into a a businessman’s house and opened fire.

