After LNG carrier Disha, no Indian-flagged ship has exited Persian Gulf: Shipping ministry

Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Opesh Kumar Sharma, on Thursday, said that the government is closely coordinating with multiple ministries and stakeholders to facilitate the safe return of Indian vessels and energy cargoes from the Persian Gulf region. Stability in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz holds vital importance for India. (Reuters)

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sharma said no other Indian-flagged vessel exited the Persian Gulf after the Malta-flagged LNG carrier Disha crossed the Strait of Hormuz on June 15 and proceeded towards India.

Responding to questions on India's preparedness following indications that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could gradually resume, Sharma said the government was working in coordination with all concerned agencies.

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"We are closely coordinating with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Ministry of External Affairs, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that all and everyone is prepared and our vessels return as soon as possible," Sharma said.

On the status of Indian vessels in the region, he said, "As of now, no other Indian-flag vessel has moved out after Disha."

Sharma said efforts were underway to ensure the movement of both energy cargoes and Indian-flagged ships. He said, "We are closely coordinating with all our stakeholders to ensure that our energy as well as our flag vessels come out."

Earlier in the briefing, Sharma said that the Malta-flagged LNG carrier Disha, carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to berth at Dahej, Gujarat, on Friday.

He provided an update on the vessel's movement and the government's ongoing efforts to support Indian seafarers amid regional tensions.

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Sharma said, "As you are aware, the Malta-flagged LNG carrier Disha had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 15th June, carrying about 62,370 metric tons of LNG cargo. The vessel is expected to berth at Dahej tomorrow morning."

He said the Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), continues to work closely with various stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers.

"The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, remains in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, our missions abroad, shipping companies, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and provide all necessary assistance," Sharma said.

Providing details of the support mechanism put in place by the government, Sharma said, "The control room set up at DG Shipping has handled more than 13,187 calls and more than 29,376 emails."

He added, "In the last 72 hours, a total of 450 calls and 1,077 emails have been received from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders."

Sharma further elaborated on the safe repatriation of Indian seafarers. He said, "The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,639 seafarers so far, including 47 in the last 72 hours."

He also noted that the maritime operations in the country remain unaffected. He said, " Port operations across India remain normal with no congestion reported."