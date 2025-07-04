After Lok Sabha elections, Congress, BRS, BJP prepare for Telangana local body polls

Telangana is all set to witness a high-stake battle for the local bodies in September, following the last week’s order given by the Telangana high court directing the state government and the state election commission to complete the election process within 90 days. For the Congress, the local body elections are the biggest challenge to prove its credibility and acceptance of the state government in the last 18 months. (PTI)

This is going to be the first major test for all the major political parties in the state – the ruling Congress, the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after the Lok Sabha elections held in May 2024.

The term of the local bodies, including as many as 12,845 gram panchayats, 5,817 mandal parishad territorial constituencies (MPTCs) and 538 zilla parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTCs), ended on January 30, 2024 and since then, these local bodies have been under the administration of special officers.

Future of Congress

For the Congress, which came to power in the state in December 2023 defeating the nine-and-a-half years-old BRS government, the local body elections are the biggest challenge to prove its credibility and acceptance of the state government in the last 18 months.

“One can call it a sort of referendum on the performance of chief minister A Revanth Reddy and his government. In the last 18 months, the Congress government struggled a lot in implementing its pre-election promises due to severe financial crunch,” political analyst Ramakrishna Sangem said.

Despite the constraints, the Revanth Reddy government has made efforts to implement some major welfare schemes, such as free bus travel for women in RTC buses, crop loan waiver to the extent of ₹21,000 crore, payment of increased amount of ₹12,000 per acre per year under Rythu Bharosa scheme by spending around ₹18,000 crore, supply of LPG cylinders at ₹500 for poor women, free electric power for homes below 200 units consumption and payment of ₹12,000 per year to landless labourers under Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa, besides ₹500 bonus on the MRP for paddy.

Another political expert Syed Zakeer said generally in any local body elections, the ruling party in the state has an advantage over the opposition, as the elected representatives tend to be closer to the government so that they would get sufficient funds. “A sarpanch or a mandal parishad president belonging to the opposition party will naturally be deprived of the government funds,” he said.

Zakeer said that way, the Congress has an advantage in the upcoming local body elections in Telangana. “Moreover, Revanth Reddy has initiated several schemes that created a favourable climate for the Congress in rural areas,” he observed.

There are several other issues that might affect the chances of the Congress in the rural areas, where the local body elections are being held; such as non-release of panchayat raj funds, lack of proper infrastructure facilities and mounting arrears of the civil contractors forcing them to stop works.

The Congress, which is known for internal wrangling, is facing the same in Telangana, too. “There is absolutely a lack of cohesion among the leaders within the party and unless they bury their differences and work together, the party is going to suffer heavily,” Sangem said.

Revanth Reddy is trying to cash in on the positive atmosphere created among the other backward classes (OBCs) due to the successful conduct of caste survey early this year and also the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes into three groups.

“However, the same caste survey might even prove counterproductive, since Revanth Reddy promised to provide 42% reservation for the OBCs in local bodies, a commitment enshrined in the party’s Kamareddy Declaration during the 2023 assembly elections,” the analyst said.

Based on the caste survey, the Revanth Reddy government passed the Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025 in March, proposing 42% reservation for OBCs, alongside 18% for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 10% for Scheduled Tribes (STs) — bringing the total to 70 percent, which surpasses the Supreme Court’s 50 percent cap on reservations.

“The draft bills passed by the state assembly are awaiting the Centre’s approval, which is unlikely before the local body elections. So, without amending the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act after the Central clearance, it is not possible to implement 42% quota for OBCs,” Sangem said.

A senior Pradesh Congress Committee leader, who preferred anonymity, said if it is not legally possible to give 42% quota for OBCs in the local body elections, the party is contemplating 42% of the tickets to the OBC candidates.

Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the party would take a call on providing 42% quota for the OBCs after discussing thoroughly within the party. “But the BRS has no moral right to talk about it, as it never made any such attempt during its 10 years of government,” he said.

On Friday, the Congress is planning to start preparations for the local body polls with a big meeting of around 12,000 party workers from the grassroots level to be addressed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Existential crisis for BRS

For the BRS, the upcoming local body elections are very important to bounce back strongly and regain the ground which it had lost in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The party could win only 39 out of 119 assembly seats (of which 10 MLAs later defected to the Congress) and drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections.

With BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao confining himself to his farmhouse at Erravelli in Siddipet except for occasional appearances in public, the entire burden of running the party has fallen on his son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao.

“The BRS is in a sort of existential crisis and it is banking purely on the anti-establishment sentiment, which it feels has developed strongly in the last 18 months. The party is making all out efforts to campaign against the failures of the Revanth Reddy government,” political analyst Sangem said.

However, the spate controversies surrounding the BRS, including the large scale corruption in the construction of Kaleshwaram project and telephone tapping scam has marred the party prospects. “The family feud in BRS with KCR’s daughter Kavitha revolting against the party has also caused a dent in its image and created confusion in the cadre,” he said.

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who has been spearheading the movement for the cause of the OBCs, demanded that the state government should not conduct the local body elections without providing 42% reservation for the OBCs.

“The Congress announced an OBC declaration at Kamareddy two years ago, promising 42% reservation for the OBCs in local bodies, the assembly had passed two bills. Yet, it is trying to avoid the quota by throwing the blame on the Centre,” Kavitha said on Thursday.

BJP on weak footing

The BJP appears to be strong at least on paper – as it won improved its tally in the assembly from one seat to eight seats; and in the Lok Sabha, from four seats to eight seats, compared to the previous terms.

“But the local body elections are a different ballgame. Except in a few pockets, the party doesn’t have much network in the rural areas,” Sangem said.

The BJP is focusing on the central government’s direct funding to panchayats and the failures of the Revanth Reddy government. With senior leader N Ramachander Rao taking over as the new BJP chief of Telangana, the party is looking to work out new strategies to be in the reckoning in the local body polls.

Newly-elected BJP Telangana unit president N Ramchander Rao said his party would fight the local body elections with all its might and asked the cadre to gear up to the challenge. “We shall strive to see that the BJP will have its presence from the panchayat to Parliament,” he said.