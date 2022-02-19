After Manmohan Singh's appeal to Punjab voters, Amit Shah targets him in UP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted the Congress, who he said got support from Akhilesh Yadav, as he stressed that “several Alia, Malia, Jamalia used to enter the country and behead the soldiers” when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. Shah made the remarks in UP just days after Manmohan Singh’s appeal to Punjab voters to not vote for the BJP.

Singh made a blistering attack on the BJP-led Centre on Thursday, saying that it has been in power for seven years and yet continues to blame India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the problems of the people. Addressing voters of poll-bound Punjab, Singh cautioned them against the saffron party's “divisive politics” and said the BJP was trying to “defame Punjab and Punjabiyat”.

“Till 10 years, the Sonia-Manmohan Singh government was at the Centre with support from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP). Often many Alia, Malia, Jamalia used to enter India and behead our soldiers. Yet, the PM couldn't do anything about it,” Shah said at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli.

Referring to the Pulwama attack, Shah said that when the incident happened, “they thought the BJP government would also react in the same way as former governments did in the past”.

“However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the terrorists at their homes by conducting surgical strikes,” he added.

The home minister further stated that since chief minister Yogi Adityanath took charge in Uttar Pradesh, there are no longer any “bahubalis” in the northern state, but only “bajarangbali”.

The BJP had come under criticism from the opposition over scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, Amit Shah asserted that the move had been very successful.

Resorting to his usual "bua-bhatija (aunt-nephew)" remark to take a dig at the Mayawati-led BSP and Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, Shah said that before the BJP, households in Uttar Pradesh were not getting electricity throughout the day.

“Since the BJP came in power, all households get 22-24 hours of electricity,” he added, highlighting that this is the type of development work that the saffron camp has done in Uttar Pradesh.

He said following the BJP's arrival in the state, dacoity in the northern state has decreased by 72%, looting by 62%, murder by 31%, and rapes by 50%. The minister laid out the statistics while referring to a question he claimed SP president Akhilesh had asked him a few days before.

“He (Akhilesh) asked me what the BJP government has done to improve the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. I want to tell him that people who see through tinted glasses, see everything in the same shape,” Shah said at the rally.

The home minister said in its 75 years of independence, India has not had a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, who thought of the country's poor population and worked for them. “For four generations that the Congress reigned in Uttar Pradesh, the party was unable to provide a gas cylinder to the people of the state,” Shah added.

He said if his party retains power in Uttar Pradesh, a gas cylinder will be given to every household of the state on Holi and Diwali. Besides, he promised to make electricity free for all farmers for the next five years. “All girls passing class 12 will be given a scooty by the BJP government if the party comes back to power in Uttar Pradesh,” Shah added.

He also promised to give laptops and smartphones to all students, who pass class 12 and take admission in inter colleges.

Akhilesh Yadav and other rivals have been slamming the BJP over farmers’ issues, inflation, among other things that they say are behind the "anti-incumbency" sentiment in the state.

The third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place on Sunday wherein as many as 59 constituencies across 16 districts will go to polls.