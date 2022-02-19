UP polls: BJP questions Akhilesh's ‘silence’ over sentencing of Ahmedabad blasts convicts

A day before Uttar Pradesh votes in the third phase, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched an all-out attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case is the son of a leader from the Yadav-led party.

“We welcome the court judgment. Of the 49 convicted, Mohd Saif is the son of SP leader Shadab Ahmed. Why is Akhilesh silent over this? These photos show him with the then CM Akhilesh Yadav. Did Akhilesh Yadav call him over biryani? The politician's son was the mastermind and involved in the blasts,” said Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP's co in-charge for the assembly polls in the country's most populous state.

Meanwhile, addressing an election rally in the state's Banda district, Union home minister Amit Shah warned that if the SP somehow is victorious, then ‘UP will supply terrorism all over the country.’