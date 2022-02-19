Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: BJP questions Akhilesh's ‘silence’ over sentencing of Ahmedabad blasts convicts
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: BJP questions Akhilesh's ‘silence’ over sentencing of Ahmedabad blasts convicts

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath, Union home minister Amit Shah and I&B minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at the Samajwadi Party chief.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A day before Uttar Pradesh votes in the third phase, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched an all-out attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case is the son of a leader from the Yadav-led party.

“We welcome the court judgment. Of the 49 convicted, Mohd Saif is the son of SP leader Shadab Ahmed. Why is Akhilesh silent over this? These photos show him with the then CM Akhilesh Yadav. Did Akhilesh Yadav call him over biryani? The politician's son was the mastermind and involved in the blasts,” said Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP's co in-charge for the assembly polls in the country's most populous state.

 

Meanwhile, addressing an election rally in the state's Banda district, Union home minister Amit Shah warned that if the SP somehow is victorious, then ‘UP will supply terrorism all over the country.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akhilesh yadav up election
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out