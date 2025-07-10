After meeting CM Abdullah, Mamata urges Centre to ensure tourists' safety in Kashmir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Centre to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Jammu and Kashmir, stating that such measures were crucial for reviving tourism in the region. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Kashmir is a land of rich cultural and natural beauty and must not be feared.(ANI)

Banerjee made the remarks after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the state secretariat in Kolkata. This was the first interaction between the two leaders since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

“The Centre must take steps to ensure safety and security so that more and more tourists visit Kashmir. It must also strengthen border security in the region,” Banerjee told reporters.

She said Kashmir is a land of rich cultural and natural beauty and must not be feared.

“Our tourists should visit Kashmir; there is no reason to fear. The Government of India must also take steps to ensure more people can travel there. Border security lies with the Centre, so they should take necessary action. If needed, they should speak to Omar Abdullah and make proper arrangements,” she said.

Banerjee expressed solidarity with the "brothers and sisters" of Kashmir.

“He (Omar) came here after the unfortunate incident in Pahalgam and invited me. I have accepted the invitation. I will try to visit (Jammu and Kashmir) after Puja,” she added.

Abdullah, who addressed the media alongside Banerjee, thanked the West Bengal government for extending support after the terror attacks.

“After the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Didi (Banerjee) had sent a team to Poonch and Rajouri to meet the affected families and provide necessary help. I am thankful to her,” he said.

He reiterated his desire for stronger ties between the two states.

“I want to extend an invitation to Didi to visit Jammu and Kashmir. In future, I want Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir to work together for the betterment of trade, tourism, and relations. It is our duty to provide all necessary support and safety to tourists from Bengal,” Abdullah said.

During the meeting, the chief ministers discussed strengthening cooperation between the two states in sectors such as industry, tourism, and cultural exchange.

“Kashmir is rich with spices, dry fruits, and other unique offerings. I am a great admirer of Kashmir; I love the place. Our tourism department will work together with them. There should be an MoU to facilitate visits in both directions and promote cultural exchange. The people of Kashmir are gifted in music, dance and art,” Banerjee said.

She also stated that the West Bengal government would encourage film producers from the state to consider Kashmir as a filming location.

“They (people of J&K) should come here during Puja. We will also invite them for Republic Day celebrations,” the West Bengal chief minister said.

The meeting comes as Jammu and Kashmir seeks to revive its tourism sector amid ongoing security concerns, with the Abdullah government making outreach efforts to other states for cooperation and investment.