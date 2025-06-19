Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Doomsday fish now spotted on Indian shores. What does the oarfish signify?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2025 09:13 PM IST

Apart from India, the oarfish, which is also known as the “doomsday fish”, has also been spotted in Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico's Baja California Sur.

After Mexico, New Zealand and Australia, the 'doomsday' fish has now been spotted on Indian shores. Reports claimed that an oarfish was caught in Tamil Nadu, marking another stop in its rare global appearances.

Giant Oarfish with strange shark bites found in Taiwan waters in 2023 (Representational)(Jam Press/@chengruwang)
Giant Oarfish with strange shark bites found in Taiwan waters in 2023 (Representational)(Jam Press/@chengruwang)

A viral video on social media shows a group of fishermen finding an oarfish off the coast of Tamil Nadu. In the video, due to the length of the oarfish, which is expected to be around 30 feet, at least seven fishermen had to carry it.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Apart from India, the oarfish, which is commonly known as the "doomsday fish" in Japanese culture, has appeared at least three times in the past 20 days in Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico's Baja California Sur.

Also Read: Divers encounter enigmatic Oarfish with mysterious wounds off Taiwan's coast. Watch video

What does the oarfish signify?

Oarfish are elongated, ribbon-like fish and usually live at the depth of 200 and 1,000 meters. They grow up to over 30 feet (9 meters) in length and are the longest bony fish. 

Despite its name as the “doomsday” fish, oarfish are not harmful to humans and primarily feed on small ocean animals such as plankton and crustaceans.

The oarfish is commonly referred to as the "doomsday fish." In Japanese culture, when an oarfish appears near the surface, it is taken as a warning for an incoming natural disaster.

The deep-sea creatures are said to appear on the surface when they are sick, dying or breeding.

Spotting an oarfish is considered to be extremely rare, and once spotted, it is said to bring a warning.

Before being spotted in Tamil Nadu, an oarfish washed ashore the Ocean Beach near Strahan in Tasmania, Australia.

In February 2025, the doomsday fish was spotted in the shallow waters of Baja California Sur, along Mexico's Pacific Coast. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Doomsday fish now spotted on Indian shores. What does the oarfish signify?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On