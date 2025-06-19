Doomsday fish now spotted on Indian shores. What does the oarfish signify?

After Mexico, New Zealand and Australia, the 'doomsday' fish has now been spotted on Indian shores. Reports claimed that an oarfish was caught in Tamil Nadu, marking another stop in its rare global appearances. Giant Oarfish with strange shark bites found in Taiwan waters in 2023 (Representational)(Jam Press/@chengruwang)

A viral video on social media shows a group of fishermen finding an oarfish off the coast of Tamil Nadu. In the video, due to the length of the oarfish, which is expected to be around 30 feet, at least seven fishermen had to carry it.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Apart from India, the oarfish, which is commonly known as the "doomsday fish" in Japanese culture, has appeared at least three times in the past 20 days in Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico's Baja California Sur.

What does the oarfish signify?

Oarfish are elongated, ribbon-like fish and usually live at the depth of 200 and 1,000 meters. They grow up to over 30 feet (9 meters) in length and are the longest bony fish.

Despite its name as the “doomsday” fish, oarfish are not harmful to humans and primarily feed on small ocean animals such as plankton and crustaceans.

The oarfish is commonly referred to as the "doomsday fish." In Japanese culture, when an oarfish appears near the surface, it is taken as a warning for an incoming natural disaster.

The deep-sea creatures are said to appear on the surface when they are sick, dying or breeding.

Spotting an oarfish is considered to be extremely rare, and once spotted, it is said to bring a warning.

Before being spotted in Tamil Nadu, an oarfish washed ashore the Ocean Beach near Strahan in Tasmania, Australia.

In February 2025, the doomsday fish was spotted in the shallow waters of Baja California Sur, along Mexico's Pacific Coast.