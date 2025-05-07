After Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar discusses ‘zero terror tolerance’ with Japan, France, Spain counterparts

India carried out military strikes on terror targets in Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday in response to the deadly terrorist attack of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people, most of whom were tourists. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared India’s views on cross-border terrorism and appreciated other countries for their support and unity. (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, external affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke with foreign ministers of several countries, including from Spain, France, Germany, Japan, and Qatar.

Jaishankar shared India’s views on cross-border terrorism and expressed appreciation their support and unity. Jaishankar spoke with Spain’s foreign minister, Jose Manuel Albares, and discussed India’s careful response to terrorism.

He posted on X: “Spoke with FM @jmalbares of Spain. Discussed India’s firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism.”

He also had a joint call with France’s foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Germany’s foreign minister Johann Wadephul. He thanked them for their support after the Pahalgam attack.

Jaishankar wrote: “Had a joint telecon with FM @jnbarrot of France & FM @JoWadephul of Germany. Appreciated their solidarity and support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism.”

After a telecon with Japan’s foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya, Jaishankar said he appreciates Japan's “Strong condemnation” of the April 22 terrorist attack.

He said on X:“Had a telecon with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan. Appreciate the strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack. Discussed India’s action against the cross-border terrorist infrastructure this morning.”

Jaishankar also spoke with Qatar’s PM and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Jaishankar posted: “Good to speak to PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar. Discussed India’s targeted and measured response to deter cross-border terrorism.”

In Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces hit nine terror camps inside Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan- occupied Kashmir).

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who led the tri-services media briefing following Operation Sindoor, said the targets were chosen carefully to avoid harm to civilians.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives."

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi shared videos of the camps destroyed, including ones at Muridke, where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab trained. Other places hit included Sarjal (Sialkot), Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Markaz Abbas (Kotli) and Mehmoona Joya (Sialkot).

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the Pahalgam attack aimed to disrupt the return of ‘normalcy’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Vikram Misri said, “The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir.”