‘India, Pakistan getting ready for war…’: Farooq Abdullah on ‘solution’ after Pahalgam terrorist attack

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. He also attributed it to security and intelligence lapses, accusing Pakistan of attempting to destabilise the region. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addressing the media.(ANI file)

Addressing the media in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah expressed concern over the growing tension between India and Pakistan, warning of the possibility of a larger conflict. “We don't know what will happen tomorrow. Today, two countries are getting ready for a fight. Attempts are being made to ensure this doesn't happen and a solution can be found to catch the terrorists and those behind it."

While endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the attack, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister criticised Pakistan's role in fanning tensions. He particularly took aim at Pakistan Army chief general Asim Munir’s recent remarks invoking the two-nation theory.

“There is no doubt that this was a matter of security and intelligence lapses. They wouldn't (Pakistan) have liked the fact that we were leading our lives very well... Propaganda was spread among our people as well... So, they (Pakistan) resorted to this (Pahalgam attack). But they didn't look at the fact that how it is going to affect the Muslims in India... A narrative has been going on for the last 10 years, to eliminate Muslims completely, to burn our Mosques...we were dealing with it already. Now, Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir provoked by speaking about two-nation theory...if war happens, it will come to the table, but what will happen on the table, only Allah knows,” news agency ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

The JKNC leader, however, took strong exception to the Indian government’s order asking Pakistani nationals residing in India to leave the country in the wake of the attack. “This action is not good. This is against humanity. Some people have been staying here for the last 70 years, some for 25 years… This is not right,” he said.