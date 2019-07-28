After PM’s message on attendance, BJP plans training session for new MPs

The Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a two-day long training session for its ministers and members of parliament next weekend in Delhi, a senior leader of the party said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also attend this exercise, the leader said.

“This ‘abhyas varga’ (or training session) will be conducted on August 3 and 4,” this leader said. “The aim is to train members of parliament on how to become an effective elected representative.”

Out of 303 BJP MPs, 133 have been elected to the lower House of Parliament for the first time. “A parliamentarian has to discharge several duties as member of the Lok Sabha. There are several dos and don’ts for them. As first time MPs, they need to be briefed on all these,” this leader said.

Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly warned party lawmakers and ministers to stay away from ‘power brokers’ of ‘Lutyens’ Delhi’ and not to get into any controversy with their conduct or speeches.

At several meeting with them over last one month, PM also advised BJP lawmakers to attend sitting of Parliament and remain present during vote on different bills.

“Attendance of MPs has remained an issue this session,” another BJP leaders said. “During the training session, MPs will be told, again, about the importance of attending sitting and participating in debates.”

MPs are also expected to be briefed on other subjects, such as how to use MPLAD funds, a government scheme that allows each parliamentarian to recommend works up to Rs 5 crore every year in their constituency, and what to ask and what not during question hour.

The training session will also brief the ministers and MPs on ‘coordination’ that will help a minister engage with parliamentarians for effective implementation and monitoring of government schemes in their constituencies, and will help MPs to bring maximum benefits of the government programmes for their constituents.

An effective roll out of government schemes such as free LPG cylinders for BPL families, medical health cover up to Rs five lakh for poor people and cash incentives for farmers, besides others, are credited for the return of the Narendra Modi government at Centre.

