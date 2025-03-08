After Ranya Rao's arrest, CBI to probe international gold smuggling ring

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against smugglers bringing gold into India from abroad through various airports Ranya Rao was caught at the Bengaluru airport with undeclared gold.

This comes after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted and arrested Kannada actor Ranya Rao in an alleged gold smuggling case at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday night.

The CBI is working in close coordination with the DRI in this case, with the agency already springing into action and rushing two teams to Bengaluru and Mumbai airports as part of the probe.

CBI’s mandate is to look into the role of public servants including customs, police, and other officers at airports apart from national networks of smugglers who organise the transport of gold from foreign countries with the help of their counterparts, an official told HT.

CBI may even take Ranya Rao in custody at some point later in the probe.

DRI has reportedly alerted the CBI about the possibility of more smuggling networks like Ranya Rao’s case, which are supported by government officials, could be active at major airports.

Rao was arrested with 14.2 kg of gold worth ₹12.56 crore at Bengaluru airport while she was returning from Dubai.

Ranya Rao confesses gold possession

Ranya Rao has confessed to possessing 17 gold bars, news agency PTI reported citing sources in DRI. Rao, the stepdaughter of DGP K Ramachandra Rao, has been remanded to DRI custody till March 10. Her stepfather currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

According to DRI officials, gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore were seized from the 34-year-old actress at the airport. Further searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency totalling ₹2.67 crore.

The total seizure in the case amounted to ₹17.29 crore, including assets worth ₹4.73 crores, dealing a major blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

(With inputs from Neeraj Chauhan)