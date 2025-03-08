Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: What did cops seize from Kannada actor?

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has confessed to possessing 17 gold bars, news agency PTI reported citing sources in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Rao, the stepdaughter of DGP K Ramachandra Rao, was arrested by DRI officials on March 3. Her stepfather currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Ranya Rao was caught at the Bengaluru airport with 14.2 kg gold

She has been remanded in DRI custody until March 10.

The Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru granted her permission to meet her lawyer for 30 minutes daily during her three-day DRI custody. Justice Vishwanath C Gowdar also instructed the DRI to provide her with essentials like food and a bed and warned against any harsh treatment during the investigation.

Rao was later seen leaving the court in a black SUV.

What did cops seize from Ranya Rao?

According to DRI officials, gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore were seized from the 34-year-old actress at the airport. Further searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency totalling ₹2.67 crore.

The total seizure in the case amounted to ₹17.29 crore, including assets worth ₹4.73 crore, dealing a major blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

Officials further added that the 14.2 kg gold haul is among the largest seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times.

Ranya Rao’s travel history

Officials said that Ranya Rao disclosed travelling to Europe, America, and the Middle East, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

She revealed that she had studied up to the 12th standard and worked as both a film artiste and a wildlife photographer.

The actress mentioned that she lives in Bengaluru with her husband, Jatin Hukkeri, an architect.

Investigators found that Ranya, identified in her passport as Harshavardini Ranya, had travelled to Dubai 27 times in the past six months, raising concerns about the purpose of these frequent visits.

Authorities had been tracking her movements for some time due to her frequent international travel and are now probing whether she had smuggled gold in the past.

She allegedly used VIP channels at Bengaluru airport, where a protocol official received her, making security clearance easier.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)