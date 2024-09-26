After SC bail to Senthil, TN may go ahead with Cabinet reshuffle

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu put on hold a proposed cabinet reshuffle while waiting for the Supreme Court’s verdict in a bail plea filed by former minister Senthil Balaji, party leaders said on Thursday after the top court granted him bail in a money laundering case, indicating he might be reinstated in the council of ministers. DMK leader V Senthil Balaji after his release from Puzhal Central Prison on Thursday. (PTI)

Meanwhile, hailing the top court’s verdict, DMK president and chief minister MK Stalin said attempts were made to break Balaji’s resolve by keeping him behind bars but he has emerged stronger than ever before. Balaji, who walked out of the Puzhal central prison in Chennai, said he will always be grateful to Stalin.

“The cabinet reshuffle did not happen because we were waiting for the verdict. We didn’t know whether it would be favourable to us or not, and thankfully it is,” a senior DMK leader said, requesting anonymity.

Stalin is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday. “We can expect some announcement after his return,” the leader added.

The top court had on August 12 reserved its verdict after hearing submissions in the bail application filed by Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the PMLA on June 14 last year.

“Since the application for his bail was also on medical grounds, it should not look ill-advised if he is brought back to the cabinet,” a second DMK leader said, also declining to be named.

Before his arrest, Balaji was handling important portfolios of electricity, prohibition and excise.

Welcoming the top court order, Stalin said his “dear brother” got the relief after 471 days. He alleged the Enforcement Directorate was being used to “suppress” the opposition.

“The prison life did not extend for so many days even during the Emergency. The political conspiracies continued for 15 months (against Balaji). (they) tried to break Senthil Balaji’s resolve by keeping him inside the prison,” Stalin said in a post on X. “I welcome brother Senthil Balaji, who is walking out of the prison with more vigour. Your sacrifice is big. Your resolve is bigger.”

After coming out of the prison, Balaji said the case initiated against him was “fake”.

“The case which was initiated against me was a fake case and was just a political vendetta. I will overcome and win this fake case legally by facing court,” he told reporters. “I am obliged to DMK president and TN chief minister MK Stalin and DMK youth wing secretary minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.”

Two days ago, Stalin hinted at a proposed cabinet reshuffle and elevation of sports minister and his son Udhayanidhi to the post of deputy CM. Responding to a reporter’s query on the matter, Stalin had said: “There will be no disappointment. But there will be changes.”