After Supreme Court rap, government orders telecom companies to clear dues by midnight

The DoT, which faced the ire of the Supreme Court for putting on hold recovery of dues from telecom companies, started issuing circle or zone-wise demand notices to firms, an order seen by PTI said.

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
After Supreme Court rap, the Department of Telecommunications has ordered firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear dues before Friday midnight.
After Supreme Court rap, the Department of Telecommunications has ordered firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear dues before Friday midnight.
         

The telecom department on Friday ordered phone companies to clear their dues by midnight after the Supreme Court threatened a government official with contempt proceedings for not enforcing the top court’s October verdict.

The news of the new midnight deadline came soon after the telecom department cancelled an order issued in January that barred officials from taking coercive action against the firms.

The 23 January order, issued by a desk officer at the ministry, had angered three Supreme Court judges who summoned top executives of the telecom companies and the telecom department on the next date of hearing.

“With reference to subject cited above, you are hereby directed to make the payment of outstanding dues of LF and SUC (license fee and spectrum usage charges) by 14.02.2020, 11.59 pm positively,” the telecom order to phone companies said.

