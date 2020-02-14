After Supreme Court rap, government orders telecom companies to clear dues by midnight

india

The telecom department on Friday ordered phone companies to clear their dues by midnight after the Supreme Court threatened a government official with contempt proceedings for not enforcing the top court’s October verdict.

The news of the new midnight deadline came soon after the telecom department cancelled an order issued in January that barred officials from taking coercive action against the firms.

The 23 January order, issued by a desk officer at the ministry, had angered three Supreme Court judges who summoned top executives of the telecom companies and the telecom department on the next date of hearing.

“With reference to subject cited above, you are hereby directed to make the payment of outstanding dues of LF and SUC (license fee and spectrum usage charges) by 14.02.2020, 11.59 pm positively,” the telecom order to phone companies said.