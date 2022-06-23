After Surat, rebel Shinde poses with smiling MLAs at Guwahati hotel. Watch

The political crisis for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra further deepened on Thursday as three more rebel MLAs reached Assam to join the Eknath Shinde breakaway faction, which is currently camped in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. In a video shared by news agency ANI, rebel leader Shinde can be seen in the hotel, posing with MLAs who followed him there from the hotel in Surat. Dressed in an all-white attire, in the video, Shinde can be seen surrounded by his supporter-MLAs who are all-smiles - posing for a picture.

#WATCH | Assam: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with other MLAs at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati last night, after 4 more MLAs reached the hotel. pic.twitter.com/1uREiDXNr5 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

This is the second such video that has surfaced online since Shinde has left Maharashtra. Earlier on Wednesday, a series of videos emerged where the rebels were seen posing for camera in Surat hotel - where they camped before coming to Assam - and signing ‘documents of support’. The videos are being seen as Shinde's show of strength.

The video comes just a day after chief minister Uddhav Thackrey left his official residence 'Varsha' along with members of his family. In an emotional speech, he also expressed his readiness to step down if rebel MLAs returned to Mumbai and made such a demand. "If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Varsha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri," Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, a resolution was passed by the Shiv Sena Legislature Party on Wednesday - carrying signatures of 34 MLAs - that rebel leader Shinde will continue to be the leader. The same has been sent to the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari - who is currently infected with Covid. The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have also said that there is “enormous discontent” amongst the party workers for forming the government with NCP and Indian National Congress on account of different ideologies.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON