Watch: Maha rebel Eknath Shinde seen with MLAs at Surat hotel, then reaches Assam

Rebel Maharashtra leader Eknath Shinde, who was camping at a five-star hotel in Gujarat’s Surat till Tuesday night, reached Assam early on Wednesday amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state, which has plunged the Uddhav Thackeray government into a crisis. He says he has support of at least 40 MLAs in the midst of heightened political drama.

A couple of videos have emerged that shows the rebel Sena leader posing inside the hotel with the MLAs in Surat before leaving for Guwahati.

#WATCH Gujarat | Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde seen with party MLAs at a Surat hotel, yesterday, June 21



As of now, Shinde, as per his claim, is with at least 40 MLAs who are camping in Guwahati, Assam pic.twitter.com/yvYI4rXbhJ — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

One of the videos - shared by news agency ANI - was also captured from the Le Meridien hotel in Gujarat last night that shows the MLAs signing a document which, as per media reports, is a 'document of support.'

#WATCH Gujarat | Last night's visuals from inside a hotel in Surat where Shiv Sena MLAs were camping with party leader Eknath Shinde until they moved to Guwahati in Assam, today pic.twitter.com/UWQrAAyhvA — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

In another video, the group can be seen arriving at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid tight security. The armed security persons can be seen escorting the vehicle towards the hotel.

Both the states where the rebel MLAs camped - Gujarat and Assam - are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Before the arrival of Maharashtra MLAs at Guwahati airport, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, ANI reported. "I came to receive them (Shiv Sena MLAs from Surat, Gujarat). I have not counted how many MLAs have arrived. I came here for personal relations. They have not disclosed any program," BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain said.

#WATCH | A group of Maharashtra MLAs arrives at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, upon arrival in Guwahati, said that 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here.



(ANI)



Track updates on #MaharashtraPoliticalTurmoil here: https://t.co/hFrgOU4vxR pic.twitter.com/AiAxLMs9md — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 22, 2022

After reaching Assam, Shinde told reporters "a total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here". "We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva."

#WATCH | "A total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after arriving in Guwahati, Assam pic.twitter.com/YpSrGbJvdt — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Meanwhile the Uddhav Thackrey led-Maharashtra cabinet is set to hold a meeting at 1 pm today.

The political turmoil in Maharashtra unfolded after speculation of cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections in which the BJP bagged five seats, in a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government.

Out of the total 10 seats in the Legislative Council that went to the polls on Monday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress managed to clinch one seat. After the MLC elections, Shinde along with some other Shiv Sena MLAs was staying in Surat. A day later on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that some Shiv Sena MLAs and Eknath Shinde were currently "not reachable".

(With inputs from ANI)

