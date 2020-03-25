e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After three-week national lockdown, will Census 2021, NPR be deferred?

After three-week national lockdown, will Census 2021, NPR be deferred?

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:14 IST
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Hindustantimes
         

The 21-day national lockdown announced on Tuesday has thrown into doubt the 2021 Census and updating of the National Population Register (NPR) that was scheduled to begin on April 1, with officials saying a final call is yet to be taken on the exercise.

The first phase of Census 2021 – the house listing phase – and the updating of NPR database was to start in New Delhi area, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and in Meghalaya from April 1. The process was to also to be carried out in other states in a phased manner, as per the convenience of and as notified by states and completed by September 30.

“It is an emergency situation and we will wait and watch on how to proceed. No final decision has been taken,” said a senior government official on condition of anonymity. The Union home ministry, however, did not officially clarify.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) – that functions under the Union Home Ministry – will be issuing “necessary guidelines” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a statement of the ministry said.

India’s fight against Covid-19 was so far being led by the Union health ministry in coordination with other arms of the government. By invoking the Disaster Management Act 2005 the government has consolidated the efforts under the NDMA.

top news
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
In phone call with S Jaishankar, China makes a request on Covid-19
In phone call with S Jaishankar, China makes a request on Covid-19
Grocery, milk booth, vegetable shops open during 21-day lockdown: Complete list
Grocery, milk booth, vegetable shops open during 21-day lockdown: Complete list
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Stock markets to remain open despite nationwide lockdown
Stock markets to remain open despite nationwide lockdown
IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown
IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Bihar Board Class 12th Science ResultIndia lockdownBSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts ResultTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news