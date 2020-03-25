After three-week national lockdown, will Census 2021, NPR be deferred?

india

The 21-day national lockdown announced on Tuesday has thrown into doubt the 2021 Census and updating of the National Population Register (NPR) that was scheduled to begin on April 1, with officials saying a final call is yet to be taken on the exercise.

The first phase of Census 2021 – the house listing phase – and the updating of NPR database was to start in New Delhi area, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and in Meghalaya from April 1. The process was to also to be carried out in other states in a phased manner, as per the convenience of and as notified by states and completed by September 30.

“It is an emergency situation and we will wait and watch on how to proceed. No final decision has been taken,” said a senior government official on condition of anonymity. The Union home ministry, however, did not officially clarify.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) – that functions under the Union Home Ministry – will be issuing “necessary guidelines” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a statement of the ministry said.

India’s fight against Covid-19 was so far being led by the Union health ministry in coordination with other arms of the government. By invoking the Disaster Management Act 2005 the government has consolidated the efforts under the NDMA.