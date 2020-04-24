e-paper
Home / India News / After UP, Chhattisgarh to bring home 2,000 students stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota

After UP, Chhattisgarh to bring home 2,000 students stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota

On April 18, all collectors of the state were asked to make a list of students stuck in Kota

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:11 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
On Thursday, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah about the problems of labourers of Chhattisgarh stranded in other states and the students studying in Kota. (Photo @bhupeshbaghel)
On Thursday, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah about the problems of labourers of Chhattisgarh stranded in other states and the students studying in Kota. (Photo @bhupeshbaghel)
         

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday decided to send buses to evacuate students from the state stranded in Rajasthan’s coaching hub Kota due to the lockdown.

About 2,000 students are said to be stranded in Kota due to lockdown.

“About 75 buses will be sent on Friday evening to Kota to bring back the students,” Taran Sinha Commissioner, Public Relations Department, told Hindustan Times.

On April 18, all collectors of the state were asked to make a list of students stuck in Kota.

“An IPS officer Ramkrishna Sahu, along with two state police officials, will be travelling to the coaching hub in the buses. Two doctors and an executive magistrate will also be accompanying them in the buses,” said Sinha.

On Thursday, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah about the problems of labourers of Chhattisgarh stranded in other states and the students studying in Kota.

“Medical examinations of all the students will be done by our doctors and they will be sent to their respective district,” an official from the chief minister’s office informed.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had sent buses to bring back students from Kota.

