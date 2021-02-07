IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / After US, UK, India third country to inoculate highest number of people
The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.(REUTERS)
The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.(REUTERS)
india news

After US, UK, India third country to inoculate highest number of people

In the United States, 26.5 million Americans had received one or both doses of the vaccines, news agency Bloomberg reported earlier this week. In the UK, more than 8.9 million people have received a first dose of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:27 PM IST

India has become the third country after the United States and the United Kingdom where authorities have inoculated the highest number of people against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday. "More than 57.75 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19," the health ministry said in a statement.

As per the statement, 12 states in the country administered more than 200,000 people each. Uttar Pradesh which is also the most populated state of the country alone accounts for 673,542 of all vaccinated people. The health ministry said that 358,473 people were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions in the last 24 hours with as many as 115,178 sessions conducted so far. There has been a sustained increase in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day, it also said.

The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

In the United States, 26.5 million Americans had received one or both doses of the vaccines, news agency Bloomberg reported earlier this week. In the UK, more than 8.9 million people have received a first dose of the vaccine.

The first phase of vaccination drive against the Covid-19 is in full swing in the country as authorities are inoculating thousands of healthcare and essential workers every day. In the second phase which is likely to begin in March, people older than 50 or deemed high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions will be given priority. The vaccines will be available for the general public after the priority list is covered.

The drugs regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 caseload in the country reached 10,826,363 after 12,059 people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours. In a significant development, the country reported its lowest death toll on Sunday as 78 people succumbed to the disease in the same period. According to the health ministry, the 78 fatalities between Saturday and Sunday morning include 25 deaths from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala, five from Punjab and four each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The country's death toll now stands at 154,996.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 vaccination

Related Stories

A man cycles past a graffiti-covered wall amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease on a street in Navi Mumbai in this file photo.(Reuters)
A man cycles past a graffiti-covered wall amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease on a street in Navi Mumbai in this file photo.(Reuters)
india news

India records 78 Covid-19 deaths in a day, lowest in months; toll at 154,996

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The country’s Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,08,26,363 and its death toll is now at 154,996, according to the health ministry’s dashboard.
READ FULL STORY
Investigators want to know how the SARS-CoV-2 virus -whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away -- spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(AFP)
Investigators want to know how the SARS-CoV-2 virus -whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away -- spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(AFP)
world news

Where Did Covid-19 Come From? Investigator Foreshadows Fresh Clues

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:04 AM IST
The so-called wet market sold mostly seafood, as well as meat that included freshly prepared wildlife. It was a focus early in the outbreak, when cases occurred among workers and shoppers, suggesting it might have been where the virus jumped from animals to humans.
READ FULL STORY
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday.(AP Photo )
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday.(AP Photo )
health

Oxford Covid-19 shot less effective against South African variant: Study

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
india news

PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:07 PM IST
About 100 to 150 people are feared to have been killed in the flash flood, news agency ANI reported citing Uttarkhand's chief secretary OM Prakash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
india news

Chamoli flood live updates | PM Modi speaks to CM, takes stock of rescue work

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:05 PM IST
The water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area.
READ FULL STORY
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
india news

Nearly 150 feared killed in Chamoli floods, over 100 missing, say reports

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The labourers were working on a power project when the glacier burst in Chamoli district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.(REUTERS)
The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.(REUTERS)
india news

After US, UK, India third country to inoculate highest number of people

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:27 PM IST
In the United States, 26.5 million Americans had received one or both doses of the vaccines, news agency Bloomberg reported earlier this week. In the UK, more than 8.9 million people have received a first dose of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was speaking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before leaving for his visit to the poll-bound state of Assam.(HT photo)
The Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was speaking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before leaving for his visit to the poll-bound state of Assam.(HT photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh CM demands withdrawal of cess on petrol, diesel

ANI, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:14 PM IST
The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before leaving for his visit to the poll-bound state of Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)
MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Govt shouldn't have 'asked' big personalities to tweet on farmers: Raj Thackeray

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:12 PM IST
"This issue was about the policies of the government and not of the country. It was not a matter related to China or Pakistan. It was a matter of farmers. The Bharat Ratna recipients tweeted on behalf of the government and now they are being trolled," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guwahati: Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a public meeting at Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000084A)(PTI)
Guwahati: Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a public meeting at Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000084A)(PTI)
india news

Manipur CM lauds 'farsighted' Union Budget, thanks PM, Sitharaman

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:09 PM IST
He stated that the budget is the foundation vision document for a new decade that underlines six pillars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Mamata likely to skip inauguration to be attended by PM

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
india news

EU recognises India's strategic role as 'major vaccine producer'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:00 PM IST
India hosted the first India-EU high-level dialogue (HLD) on Friday through virtual mode. The HLD was co-chaired by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and European Commission Executive Vice-President & Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
india news

Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, triggers flash flood

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot to start the rescue operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)
india news

CM Mamata Banerjee likely to skip inauguration event to be attended by PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:37 PM IST
In a programme scheduled for the evening, PM Modi will inaugurate four key projects from oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors in Haldia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions.(AP Photo )
In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions.(AP Photo )
india news

India is third topmost country with highest doses of Covid vaccine administered

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:27 PM IST
In another significant development, the country has reported less than 80 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in nine months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli(@uksdrf/Twitter )
Flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli(@uksdrf/Twitter )
india news

Glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli leads to flash flood, alert sounded

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of the 21 stations on the Aqua Line, 10 stations will be skipped by these “Fast Trains” during peak hours.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Out of the 21 stations on the Aqua Line, 10 stations will be skipped by these “Fast Trains” during peak hours.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

Metro 'Fast Trains' between Noida-Greater Noida from tomorrow: All you need to

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Metro train services from terminal stations - Sector 51 station and Depot station - will start from 8am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm on weekdays will come under this system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second phase of the inoculation drive is to see the vaccination of frontline workers, including police and sanitation workers.(REUTERS)
The second phase of the inoculation drive is to see the vaccination of frontline workers, including police and sanitation workers.(REUTERS)
india news

Odisha starts second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive

ANI, Bhubaneshwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:10 PM IST
The second phase of vaccination drive has started today in Bhubaneshwar at three places; CP Headquarters, Reserve Parade Ground, and in the 7th Batallion premises."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP