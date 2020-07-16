After viral video, Kerala woman’s act of kindness gets her new house

india

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:26 IST

After a video of a Kerala woman helping a visually-impaired man cross a busy road and board a bus went viral last week, her kindness amid such trying moved many. Wallowing in poverty, Supriya never thought her act will get her a new home - something which was beyond her dreams.

Alukkas group chairman Joy Alukkas congratulated her and later visited her rented home with his family. Supriya works as a saleswoman with the Alukkas group. Alukkas told her to come to the head office in Thrissur next week as there will be a surprise for her.

“I never thought it will be such a huge surprise. I was in tears as hundreds of workers of the group cheered me. It was a spontaneous act and I never thought this will fetch me so much of praise and love,” said Supriya who has been working as a saleswoman for the past three years. During a meeting on Wednesday, Alukkas had announced a brand new home for her. Supriya is married and has two children, her husband has a small-time private job.

“’You must have done so much good work and that might have prompted you to do this also. Kindness will flow and never dry in this world’. I was moved by these words of Jolly Alukkas, wife of the chairman,” she said.

In a video clip that went viral last week, Supriya was seen chasing after a public bus and urging the conductor to wait as a visually impaired man was seen walking up to it slowly. She was seen running back to the man, walking with him to the bus and helping him board safely.

The video was shot by a man and shared on social media where he stated he, “witnessed a kind act”. Soon it went viral and many celebrities praised Supriya’s act of kindness. “We should all aim to be like her when no one is watching. #Salute,” actor Riteish Deshmukh had tweeted.