e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After viral video, Kerala woman’s act of kindness gets her new house

After viral video, Kerala woman’s act of kindness gets her new house

In a video clip that went viral last week, Supriya was seen chasing a public bus and urging the conductor to wait as a visually impaired man was seen walking up to it slowly.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:26 IST
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The image shows the woman helping the visually impaired man.
The image shows the woman helping the visually impaired man. (Twitter/@vijaypnpa_ips)
         

After a video of a Kerala woman helping a visually-impaired man cross a busy road and board a bus went viral last week, her kindness amid such trying moved many. Wallowing in poverty, Supriya never thought her act will get her a new home - something which was beyond her dreams.

Alukkas group chairman Joy Alukkas congratulated her and later visited her rented home with his family. Supriya works as a saleswoman with the Alukkas group. Alukkas told her to come to the head office in Thrissur next week as there will be a surprise for her.

“I never thought it will be such a huge surprise. I was in tears as hundreds of workers of the group cheered me. It was a spontaneous act and I never thought this will fetch me so much of praise and love,” said Supriya who has been working as a saleswoman for the past three years. During a meeting on Wednesday, Alukkas had announced a brand new home for her. Supriya is married and has two children, her husband has a small-time private job.

Also read: Woman stops bus, helps visually impaired man to get on it

“’You must have done so much good work and that might have prompted you to do this also. Kindness will flow and never dry in this world’. I was moved by these words of Jolly Alukkas, wife of the chairman,” she said.

In a video clip that went viral last week, Supriya was seen chasing after a public bus and urging the conductor to wait as a visually impaired man was seen walking up to it slowly. She was seen running back to the man, walking with him to the bus and helping him board safely.

The video was shot by a man and shared on social media where he stated he, “witnessed a kind act”. Soon it went viral and many celebrities praised Supriya’s act of kindness. “We should all aim to be like her when no one is watching. #Salute,” actor Riteish Deshmukh had tweeted.

tags
top news
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In