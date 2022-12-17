Afternoon brief: 48th GST Council meet begins, tax evasion among issues to be discussed, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

GST Council meet begins; decriminalisation, tax evasion among issues to be discussed

The forty-eighth meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council began in New Delhi on Saturday morning, and is being chaired by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Read more

‘Banned for what?’: Koo co-founders question Twitter on suspension of account

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has suspended an account of homegrown microblogging platform Koo, prompting angry tweets by its two co-founders, who questioned the rationale behind the move. Read more

Sonam Kapoor’s black corset dress is the fashion upgrade we need

Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion on a regular basis. Sonam keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile, and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Read more

Massive aquarium in Berlin explodes, spills 1500 fish on the road

A massive aquarium at the AquaDom tourist attraction in the centre of the German capital of Berlin exploded early on Friday. The explosion led to the spilling of debris, water, and hundreds of tropical fish. Read more

Avatar The Way of Water box office day 1: James Cameron film opens to ₹40 cr; beats No Way Home, Infinity War

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is already off to a great start at the Indian box office. On its opening day, Friday, the film collected approximately ₹38-40 crore. Read more

Watch: Siraj gives a mouthful to Najmul Shanto for 2 overs, Bangladesh opener's reaction is priceless

After the incident with Bangladesh captain Litton Das during the first innings of the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave a mouthful to Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto, shortly after his valiant half-century score that took the hosts past the 100-run mark without a loss of wicket in their mammoth chase of 513. Read more

