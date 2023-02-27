Afternoon brief: AAP calls detentions ‘Emergency-like situation’ after Sisodia's arrest; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia from Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case on Sunday, (PTI)

Emergency-like situation, says AAP ahead of protests against Sisodia’s arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers gathered outside the party’s headquarters on Monday ahead of a planned protest march against deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest a day earlier in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 liquor policy even as Delhi Police said they have no plans of allowing it. Read more

Along with money, political will needed for country’s development: PM Modi

Good governance is the most essential condition for the success of any government work or project and the Union Budget 2023 has paid special attention to taking the mantra of reaching the last mile to tribal and rural areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing the fourth of 12 post-Budget webinars on ‘Reaching the Last Mile’. Read more

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah reacts to people slamming her for 'dressing up like an Indian bride' in a red wedding lehenga

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah recently married golf player Hamza Amin. The photos and videos of the newlyweds are being widely shared on social media, showing Ushna in her bridal dress – a red lehenga designed by Pakistani brand Warda Saleem. Read more

Zendaya wins red-carpet fashion once again in two show-stopping gowns at SAG Awards 2023. See her captivating looks

The Zendaya red-carpet drought is over and how! The Euphoria actor descended on the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet today (IST) and won red carpet fashion once again dressed in two majestic ensembles. Read more

'That's when you realise 'Umm… maybe I shouldn't give my advice'': Virat Kohli's tough transition from captain to player

Virat Kohli has admitted that for him, the transformation of going back to being a player from the captain of the Indian team was a tough nut to crack. Read more

