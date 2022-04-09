Afternoon brief: AAP vs BJP as Himachal leaders switch sides months before polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AAP vs BJP as Himachal leaders switch sides months before polls

In a huge blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Himachal Pradesh, the state unit chief, Anup Kesari, along with other key leaders from the hill state - Satish Thakur and Iqbal Singh - joined the BJP on Saturday ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. The leaders were inducted in the presence of party chief JP Nadda and union minister Anurag Thakur in Delhi. Read more

‘Dissolve petroleum ministry': Akhilesh Yadav on ‘reckless’ hike in fuel prices

Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led central government over what he described as ‘reckless’ inflation, accusing the centre of ‘robbing the people’ and ‘making them poor’ via surge in fuel prices. Read more

'What is running through his veins? It's not blood, it's ice': Sunil Gavaskar on Rahul Tewatia's last over heroics

Sunil Gavaskar was bowled over by Rahul Tewatia's clean hitting in the last over of the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Gavaskar termed Tewatia 'iceman' for keeping his cool and hitting Odean Smith for two consecutive sixes when 12 runs were required off 2 balls to take Gujarat to a six-wicket victory on Friday. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan says Aaradhya's videos were not leaked from school: 'Aishwarya Rai teaches her to be thankful, humble'

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya is among the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Paparazzi are always looking to click pictures of her and fans often share videos of her from school events on social media. Recently, a similar video of Aaradhya had surfaced on the internet, which showed her reciting a poem in Hindi. Read more

Kajal Aggarwal drops majestic pic flaunting baby bump in ruffled gown with emotional note on motherhood: See inside

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is awaiting the birth of her first child with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. The couple had confirmed the pregnancy at the beginning of this year, and since then, the star has shared several photos documenting her journey. Today, Kajal posted a majestic picture of herself flaunting the baby bump in a blush pink ruffled gown. Read more