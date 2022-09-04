Afternoon brief: Ahead of Cong's Halla Bol rally, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi has to listen, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Only PM responsible; King has to listen: Rahul Gandhi ahead of Halla Bol rally

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is all set to address the Congress's Halla Bol rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday said the 'king' is only in ensuring profit to his friends while the public today has to think ten times before buying even the essential things. Read more

FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for alleged derogatory remarks against BJP leaders

The Gujarat police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief Gopal Italia for allegedly using derogatory language against his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterpart C R Paatil and minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi at a rally in Surat, police said on Saturday. Read more

Canada: Violent killing of activist shocks Indo-Canadian community in British Columbia

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indo-Canadian community in the Metro Vancouver region in the Canadian province of British Columbia is in a state of shock following the violent killing of an activist, who also made a mark in movies opposing gang culture. Read more

Trade of sweets & snacks likely to reach all-time high of ₹1.25 lakh crore

The trade of sweets and snacks (namkeen) in the current financial year will likely reach an all-time high of ₹1.25 lakh crore, an industry body representative said on Saturday. Read more

'Dekh lo World Cup tak. 30 centuries aur karni hai aage': Shoaib Akhtar's huge statement on Virat Kohli's T20I career

Team India will return to action on September 4 when the side takes on Pakistan in a blockbuster Super 4 clash in 2022 Asia Cup Dubai. This will be the second meeting between both teams in the continental tournament after Rohit Sharma's side had registered a five-wicket win in a thrilling encounter against Pakistan last Sunday (August 28). Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu Kapoor shares unseen photo with Rishi Kapoor on his 70th birth anniversary; Riddhima pays tribute: ‘We miss you'

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo with her late husband Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary. The actor would have been 70 on September 4. Rishi died in 2020 after battling cancer. Read more

Tara Sutaria's gorgeous lehenga set for new photoshoot is a fall wedding must-have for every bridesmaid: See pic

Wedding season is fast approaching close, meaning we are all looking for traditional outfits to stock up our closets. If you are a bride or bridesmaid, you put extra effort into creating a magical look for the special occasion. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON