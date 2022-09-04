Afternoon brief: Ahead of Cong's Halla Bol rally, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi has to listen, and all the latest news
Only PM responsible; King has to listen: Rahul Gandhi ahead of Halla Bol rally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is all set to address the Congress's Halla Bol rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday said the 'king' is only in ensuring profit to his friends while the public today has to think ten times before buying even the essential things. Read more
FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for alleged derogatory remarks against BJP leaders
The Gujarat police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief Gopal Italia for allegedly using derogatory language against his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterpart C R Paatil and minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi at a rally in Surat, police said on Saturday. Read more
Canada: Violent killing of activist shocks Indo-Canadian community in British Columbia
The Indo-Canadian community in the Metro Vancouver region in the Canadian province of British Columbia is in a state of shock following the violent killing of an activist, who also made a mark in movies opposing gang culture. Read more
Trade of sweets & snacks likely to reach all-time high of ₹1.25 lakh crore
The trade of sweets and snacks (namkeen) in the current financial year will likely reach an all-time high of ₹1.25 lakh crore, an industry body representative said on Saturday. Read more
'Dekh lo World Cup tak. 30 centuries aur karni hai aage': Shoaib Akhtar's huge statement on Virat Kohli's T20I career
Team India will return to action on September 4 when the side takes on Pakistan in a blockbuster Super 4 clash in 2022 Asia Cup Dubai. This will be the second meeting between both teams in the continental tournament after Rohit Sharma's side had registered a five-wicket win in a thrilling encounter against Pakistan last Sunday (August 28). Read more
Neetu Kapoor shares unseen photo with Rishi Kapoor on his 70th birth anniversary; Riddhima pays tribute: ‘We miss you'
Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo with her late husband Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary. The actor would have been 70 on September 4. Rishi died in 2020 after battling cancer. Read more
Tara Sutaria's gorgeous lehenga set for new photoshoot is a fall wedding must-have for every bridesmaid: See pic
Wedding season is fast approaching close, meaning we are all looking for traditional outfits to stock up our closets. If you are a bride or bridesmaid, you put extra effort into creating a magical look for the special occasion. Read more
