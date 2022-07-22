Afternoon brief: Akasa Air opens ticket sales for 28 weekly flights, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Akasa Air ticket sales opens, India's newest airline set to fly

Akasa Air's - India's newest airline - has opened ticket sales for 28 weekly flights on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes. Services from Mumbai will begin August 7 and those from Bengaluru will kick in six days later, the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted airline said in a statement. Read more

Varun Gandhi says DGCA needs to act tough on repeated incidents of mid-air snags

“At a time when fares of domestic flights have nearly doubled, we are seeing daily reports of planes being forced to make emergency landing due to technical issues. It is of great concern that just in the last two months, as many as 17 flights were affected,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter. Read more

Windies coach Simmons' stiff reply to Ponting's Kohli comment, passes verdict on ex-India captain taking rest

When asked by senior sports journalist Vimal Kumar on Ponting's comment and how he would react had he been the coach of India, Simmons responded saying, “Well, I ain't the coach of the Indian team. Rahul (Dravid) will have to make that decision. He's there. If I was there I would think about it and how I would go about that job.” Read more

Dr Arora- Gupt Rog Visheshagya review: Imtiaz Ali's show with Kumud Mishra as a sexologist needs a lesson in sensitivity

Dr Arora, the latest web series from the mind of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, is a lot like many of its characters--fails to perform at crucial junctures. The series, based on a small-town sexologist from the late-1990s, is a bold attempt at humour on a sensitive subject. Read more

EV fire incidents: Centre serves notice to electric scooter manufcaturers

Union minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that a notice has been sent to all concerned EV makers to reply to the notice or face action. The notices were served by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Read more

Anand Mahindra shares what this pic of Earth taken from Mars should teach people

A picture of Earth taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover from the surface of Mars has intrigued Anand Mahindra. Taking to Twitter, the industrialist re-shared the picture and also wrote what the wonderful image should teach us. Read more

