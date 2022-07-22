Home / India News / Akasa Air ticket sales opens, India's newest airline set to fly
Two weeks ago Akasa Air was granted the Air Operator Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which allowed it to begin commercial operations.
Akasa Air will now launch its operations on August 7 (Credit: Twitter/AkasaAir)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 01:08 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Akasa Air - India's newest airline - has opened ticket sales for 28 weekly flights on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes. Services from Mumbai will begin August 7 and those from Bengaluru will kick in six days later, the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted airline said in a statement. Akasa Air will launch commercial operations with two new Boeing 737 Max aircraft; one has delivered and the second is scheduled to arrive later this month.

"We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft," Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer, said.

"We will adopt a phased approach to support network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to each month, in our first year," he added.

Two weeks ago Akasa Air was granted the Air Operator Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The airline had said then, "This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations."

Days earlier the airline unveiled its crew uniform, explaining that it had focused on providing the best possible stretch to ensure their comfort over their busy flight schedules.

The company said it is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers and jackets, with fabric specially made for Akasa Air (using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste) and comfortable footwear for in-flight staff.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

