Afternoon brief: Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on Jaishankar's 'who sent Army to LAC' comment, and all the latest news

'Bluster and bluff': Owaisi on Jaishankar's 'who sent Army to LAC' comment

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called foreign minister S Jaishankar's claims over the Line of Actual Control in an interview with ANI editor Smita Prakash 'bluster and bluff' that will not solve…read more.

UP Budget: Focus on infra, women empowerment; ₹1,050cr for Kanya Sumangala

Presenting the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023, finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Wednesday announced a provision of ₹1,050 crore under Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana for 2023-24 financial year…read more.

Turkey bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone

Turkey launched a temporary wage support scheme and banned layoffs in 10 cities on Wednesday to protect workers and businesses from the financial impact of the massive earthquakes that hit the south of…read more.

After Warner and Hazlewood, Australia send another player home from squad for India Test series

Australia's Ashton Agar will return home to play in the country's domestic circuit, as he was released from the squad currently touring India on Wednesday. Agar is the third player from the side to return…read more.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence after being mocked on South Park's 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour' episode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were mocked by the American animated satire series South Park, which came up with its 26th Season on CBS. The Episode 2 of the show which is titled ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’…read more.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's black and ivory looks for Sangeet night is what dreams are made of. All unseen pics

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic's wedding was a royal affair. The couple has been posting several pictures from the multiple functions, which took place in a luxury resort in Udaipur…read more.

