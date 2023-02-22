Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's black and ivory looks for Sangeet night is what dreams are made of. All unseen pics

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic's wedding was a royal affair. The couple has been posting several pictures from the multiple functions, which took place in a luxury resort in Udaipur. The latest photos show them sharing adorable moments at their grand Sangeet. On Tuesday, Hardik and Natasa dropped unseen images from their wedding sangeet. The post shows the couple dressed in heavily-embellished black and ivory traditional outfits. Keep scrolling to take a look at what the couple wore.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's dreamy Sangeet

On Tuesday evening, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shared pictures from their wedding Sangeet with the caption, "My dance partner for life." The post shows Hardik and Natasa having a blast at their Sangeet, showing killer moves on the dance floor, posing for the lens, and sealing the deal with a kiss amid pretty fireworks. While Natasa wore a heavily-embellished ivory lehenga for the special occasion, Hardik complemented her in a black embroidered sherwani. Their outfits are from designer Manish Malhotra's timeless Mijwan Collection. Read our download on their Sangeet looks below.

Regarding Natasa's lehenga, it features an ivory sleeveless blouse with a scoop neckline, asymmetric hem, fitted bust, intricate Chikankari embroidery, sequinned work, and a plunging back. She styled it with a sheer sleeve/dupatta style jacket draped over the shoulders, featuring a floor-sweeping train, feather adornments, and sequin embellishments.

In the end, Natasa rounded off her ensemble with a matching ivory lehenga featuring intricate floral Chikankari embroidery, sequin decorations, a high-rise waistline, a frilled hem, a layered A-line ghera, and a floor-grazing hem length. Diamond necklace, matching earrings, bangles, rings, heels, open tresses, and minimal makeup gave the finishing touch.

As for Hardik Pandya, he complemented his wife in a signature Manish Malhotra sherwani featuring a black bandhgala jacket, kurta and straight-fitted pants. While the jacket features front button closures, full sleeves, intricate ivory brocade embroidery and a fitted silhouette, the kurta has a pinstripe pattern, an open neckline and full sleeves.

Meanwhile, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 in 2020, on a yacht. They tied the knot in a private ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown. They became parents to a son, Agastya, months later, in July 2020.