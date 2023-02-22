After Warner and Hazlewood, Australia send another player home from squad for India Test series

Australia's Ashton Agar will return home to play in the country's domestic circuit, as he was released from the squad currently touring India on Wednesday. Agar is the third player from the side to return home from the series after David Warner and Josh Hazlewood, who were ruled out due to injuries. In addition, Australia skipper Pat Cummins has also traveled back home due to a family illness; however, he is expected to return to India ahead of the third Test in Indore.

Australia are trailing the four-match Border-Gavaskar series 0-2, having conceded a six-wicket loss in the second Test in Delhi.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia had issued a statement confirming Warner's absence from the remainder of the series. The CA said Warner will return to Sydney for rest and recovery but is expected to return to India next month for the three-game limited-overs series.

Australia are struggling with form and injury problems in India. Injured pace bowler Josh Hazlewood returned to Australia without playing a Test. The 36-year-old Warner had been struggling on the slow, up-and-down pitches in India, scoring 1 and 10 in Australia's big series-opening loss in Nagpur and 15 in the second test, when he was hit on the elbow trying to fend away a short ball and also hit on the batting helmet.

The visitors have endured a rough outing in both Tests of the series; in the opening match in Nagpur, Australia had conceded a big innings-and-132-run loss to the Indian team. The side showed more fight in the second Test but their batting order endured a humiliating batting order collapse in the second innings, going from 61-1 to 113 all out, eventually conceding a six-wicket loss.

Following the third Test in Indore, both sides will move to the final match of the series in Ahmedabad. The Test series will be followed by three ODIs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON