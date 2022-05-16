Afternoon brief: At Lumbini, PM Modi showcases India-Nepal shared Buddhist heritage, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At Lumbini, PM Modi showcases India-Nepal shared Buddhist heritage

Seven months after he put Kushinagar, the place where Gautam Buddha attained Nirvana, on the international airport map, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Prince Siddhartha's birthplace Lumbini in Nepal to showcase the shared Buddhist heritage of the Indian sub-continent. Read more

Irrfan Khan was ‘perfect picture of Lord Shiva’ at Babil's birth, recalls his wife Sutapa Sikdar

On Sunday, late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan turned 24. Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a series of throwback pictures of Irrfan and a baby Babil on her Instagram handle. Read more

Govt aims to build 50 km highways totalling 18000 km in FY23, says Nitin Gadkari

The Indian government is aiming to increase its infrastructure spending and as part of that, it plans to build 18,000 km of highways across the country in the 2022-23 financial year, said Minister for Road, Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari. Read more

7 teams fight for 3 spots: How LSG, RR, PBKS, DC, KKR, SRH, RCB can qualify for playoffs; all scenarios explained

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fell to a 24-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a match between two of the highest placed teams this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Kiara Advani promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan in bralette and pants, slays the boho look: Watch video

Actor Kiara Advani cannot keep calm as we get closer to the release date of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Watch here

