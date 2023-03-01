Afternoon brief: Atiq Ahmed's aide house in Prayagraj demolished, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The cost of the house is estimated to be around ₹ 2.5 crore.. (CCTV Footage)

Atiq Ahmed's aide house in Prayagraj demolished

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Wednesday started demolishing the house of kin of mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed who, along with his wife Shaista Parveen, their two sons and his brother Ashraf, has been named as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Read more

'You're a harsh man, Sunny': Hayden to Gavaskar on live TV after his 'stinger' to Shubman Gill, India legend replies

Sunil Gavaskar minced no words to criticise Shubman Gill after the India opener's unexpected act took the legendary former captain by surprise. The opening pair of Gill and Rohit Sharma added 27 runs for the opening wicket – a partnership that seems rather healthy given how poorly India's top-order crumbled to Australia's spin dup of Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann. Read more

Men wear saree to dance to Desi Girl at friend’s wedding. Instagram video wows people

Wedding videos that show family or friends of the bride or the groom preparing surprise performances are always beautiful to watch. One such video shows the friends of a groom dancing to a hit Hindi song. Read more

Billi Billi teaser: Salman Khan shows his bhangra moves alongside Pooja Hegde in this Sukhbir number. Watch

After teasing the new Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Billi Billi with monochrome pictures of himself, Salman Khan has finally released the teaser of the music video. Read more

Justin and Hailey Bieber's adorable pics

Here is a look at some fun-loving pictures of Justin and Hailey Bieber. Watch here

