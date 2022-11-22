Afternoon brief: Australia clears bill on free trade agreement with India, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Australian PM Albanese shares this update on free trade deal with India

Australia’s parliament passed bilateral free trade agreements with India on Tuesday, the country's prime minister said in a tweet. Read more

Shraddha Walkar murder investigation 80% complete: Delhi Police counsel

The investigation into the murder of Shraddha Walkar - allegedly by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala - is 80 per cent complete, advocate Sanjay Lao told the Delhi High Court Tuesday. Read more

‘My client has nothing to do with…’: Raj Kundra's lawyer on fresh chargesheet

In a recent development in the pornography case, the Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime division filed a chargesheet against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband and businessman Raj Kundra. Read more

'This word 'sack' was used as lot...': Dinesh Karthik reacts to BCCI removing selectors after India's T20 WC exit

Desperate times call for desperate measures and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier last week sacked the entire National Selection Committee, headed by Chetan Sharma, after Team India failed to win the T20 World Cup in Australia. Read more

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fans take charge to clean the stadium after match

At the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday, Enner Valencia led Ecuador to a 2-0 victory over Qatar in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Read more

Bholaa teaser: Ajay Devgn is in his deadliest avatar yet in this Kaithi remake. Watch

Ajay Devgn has shared the first teaser of his new film, Bholaa which he has directed and also features in. Read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan elevates everyday lazy dressing with striped shirt, baggy pants and cool accessories. We love it

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai recently to visit their dad Randhir Kapoor at his residence in Mumbai. Read more

Updated Tata Tigor EV to launch soon, gets cruise control

A few months back, Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV in the Indian market. Read more

